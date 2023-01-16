The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 17, 2023

This is one of those days when so much goes right that you don't even want to acknowledge it for fear of jinxing it, as if thoughts could get in the way of a lineup of truly positive, light-seeking transits.

We are looking at how the Sun sextiles the Moon and provides warmth and security for lovers, while the Sagittarius Moon is trine with Jupiter, making lovers feel desirous of each other.

Jupiter transits allow us to feel profoundly enamored, and when we have someone to be enamored with, it's like hitting the jackpot. That's what today is about; the love jackpot.

Our focus today is on the Sagittarius, the Moon, and how this may be just the transit to kick off a fantastic love affair for those in the early phases.

It's not just good for the absolute beginners, however; for those of us who have worked hard to maintain the love we have, today brings about fresh new hope, as well as the ability to see the person we are with as a 'gift' that was sent to us from above.

With Sagittarius, however, comes competition, and on this day, January 17, 2023, we may feel the need to compete for the attention of our loved ones. This may sound worse than it is; it's alright.

In fact, because we feel competitive today, we may end up doing something we didn't think we could do.

So, today brings us more than luck in love — it introduces us to the idea that we may have hidden excellence and that now is the time to bring it out — to impress our loved ones!

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 17, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A feeling comes to you now and then, even though it's rare: you feel there is nothing to rattle your world. While that may be a rare feeling, when you DO get the idea into your mind that...somehow, all is well in your world, you can relax in ways you never get to do. Finally, today has the Sagittarius Moon to soothe your weary brow and let you be the person you know yourself to be.

This lunation is good for bringing out the truth in a person as well, and your truth is that you like it simple — and loving. You are in a partnership that shows very little drama; how could this be?

Have you really crossed a line in your life, and now you actually get to be happy, as opposed to glutted with the drama of other people? Yes, Gemini, today is when you can settle into your comfy relationship without fearing accidentally destroying the universe.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Oh, how the Sagittarius Moon works in your favor, Cancer. Today you'll see how you and your romantic mate can get along. While this isn't strange, and you always think of your relationship as sturdy and solid, the Sagittarius Moon brings in new ideas for where this is going.

Being that you have been so comfortable in your partnership, you and your person never stopped to think about or question it; 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' — that kind of thing.

But this Moon stirs your imagination, as all things Sagittarius tend to do. And with your new imaginings, you'll find out that there is still so much for you to do, see and experience...together. It's as if you will get a new lease on your love life today. Be happy!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've always delighted in Sagittarius energy, as if it frees you from inhibitions and makes you feel like you're making the right decision. During the Sagittarius the Moon on January 17, you'll take a chance on surprising your loved one with something you believe they've wanted for a long, long time.

Not only will your surprise be welcome, but your partner will also applaud you for remembering them; they will feel honored and exalted by your efforts to show them how special they are to you.

And all of this happens because the transit puts you in a peaceful mindset: you aren't threatened by anything today. You can move in peace, allowing you to be kind to your partner in ways you might have forgotten about. Shock the person you love today by showing them how you really feel, Virgo. They will love you for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.