The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve The Week Of January 16 - 22, 2023

In the week ahead, the energy shifts dramatically as Mercury and Uranus turn direct alongside the celebration of the Lunar New Year and the New Moon in Aquarius.

The Lunar New Year is a time of beginnings, just like the celebration of the calendar new year a few weeks ago, as you rang in 2023.

This is the beginning of a brand-new lunar cycle and a chance to reflect, reset and joyfully celebrate the excitement of a fresh start.

The New Moon in Aquarius is the third and final super Moon in the series of New Moons that began at the end of November, so it could bring the final act in an ongoing theme within your life.

The Full Moon in Aquarius occurred on August 11th, 2022, a divine sequence of master numbers in numerology that represent fate, destiny, and the ability to create whatever your soul feels called to.

While New Moons are a beginning, it is often because you can close out and face whatever is ending.

Whether it was a past relationship, a new level of your healing or releasing a belief that no longer serves you, there is a chance to let go so that you can create space to let in more love.

Leading up to this lunar event, Mercury will turn direct into Capricorn as Uranus will shift direct into Taurus.

Beginning this week is an extended period of all planets being direct, which heralds forward movement and decisive action.

Mercury turning direct will enable you to think more clearly and have those important healing conversations, while Uranus will finally allow you to make those changes you have been seeking.

There is never a perfect moment to take that leap of faith, but when you realize that the moment has arrived, you owe it to yourself and to love, to finally take it.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships improve the week of January 16 - 22, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Things always seem to shift positively when least expect them. In the week ahead, not only do Uranus and Mercury directly occur, but the New Moon in Aquarius. Uranus has been in Taurus, which is the sign that rules romantic affairs, since 2018.

During this time, the stability and structure of this area of your life are undergoing an overhaul. Each year Uranus turns direct for a considerable time, hindering the growth within your romantic life, but once direct, it always makes up for it. As Uranus turns direct within Taurus this week, expect some surprising or shocking moments to occur.

Because this happens, though, at the very end of the week, it may mean that it is also carried into the next. Just as Uranus turns direct on Taurus, Mercury also turns direct on Capricorn, lighting up your communication sector just as the New Moon on Aquarius brings a new beginning to an area of your home life. Please be sure to look for what this brings within you regarding realizations, understandings, and truth, then observe what happens around you.

This week holds the possibility of some groundbreaking conversations within your romantic relationship, which will help smooth over any difficulties and bring about positive changes. This will also help improve your family and home space, giving you both the passion and stability you crave.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is going to be an incredible week ahead for you, Cancer. First, Mercury finally turns direct in Capricorn, lightening any recent challenges or burdens you have felt in your romantic life.

Mercury retrograde in your romantic sector is the perfect disaster for misunderstandings and not feeling like you are being understood. Of course, some necessary deeper conversations may help you and your partner feel like you are creating more space to be seen. Still, Mercury is also a trickster planet, so it is possible that everything was OK, except the planets were not on your side.

This will automatically make you feel more open and engaged with your partner. Try to understand that sometimes we have more challenging weeks than others but that it does not have to take away from the love you share. This will have a chance to come to fruition as both the Sun moves into Aquarius and the New Moon occurs here as well.

The New Moon in Aquarius represents the Lunar New Year and is a fresh start in your life and relationship if you need one. Even if not, as it activates energy around intimacy and transformation, it could be a very deep and groundbreaking week for you. Take what you have learned and trust everything that has happened so you and your partner can improve.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are just starting this year, Sagittarius, and it may be hard to pace yourself, but patience always brings the best of rewards. Things are already dramatically different in your love life than they were a month ago, even if it does not necessarily look that way.

Mars has turned direct in Gemini, bringing clarity, understanding and forward movement to your romantic relationship. In contrast, Jupiter and Juno have moved into the area of your life that rules marriage and children. A deeper commitment is coming, but you have been restricted in acting.

This week sees more of that lift and a greater confidence return. Mercury turning direct in Capricorn will enable greater understanding and communication in terms of the value that you place on a certain individual and relationship. As much as you have been aware of your truth, this retrograde phase has allowed you to reach a knowledge you have not yet experienced.

Uranus turning direct in Taurus centers around healthier decisions and behaviors that may change your day-to-day routines and practices. Bridging knowledge, communication and a healthier perspective allows you to finally start communicating what is most important to you as the New Moon in Aquarius occurs. Let this be a brand-new beginning in your emotional expression and availability.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As this week begins, you must ensure you are set to receive the blessings coming your way. The stage has been set with both Jupiter and Juno in Aries, the sign that governs your romantic relationship. Jupiter expands and brings abundance, while Juno brings greater commitment and love. This will be an area of great expansion as multiple planets will align here in the coming month.

This week, Uranus turns direct in Taurus, activating themes around intimacy and transformation. This means that an incredibly positive conversation could occur, representing a time of greater commitment, even involving moving in together or an engagement.

With Mercury turning direct in your home sector and the Aquarius New Moon and Lunar New Year occurring within the area of your life that governs marriage and joy, this is all set up to be a transformational week within your love life.

The astrological pace is just picking up, so if things are moving a bit slow, try to trust the process and remember that all it takes is one moment to change everything, and it is now just a matter of time until that occurs.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.