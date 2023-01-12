Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For January 16 - 22, 2023

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here with predictions by zodiac sign, starting January 16, 2023.

We never really consider how much pressure we feel during the start of the new year.

It's as if we put all of our energy into creating these miraculous resolutions, and then by mid-month, we feel choked by them, as if their mere existence shows us what we are either capable of or incapable of.

And if we dare not to meet our expectations, we push ourselves over the cliff, so to speak. This is the week we are hardest on ourselves, from January 16 through the 22.

The weekly tarot for each zodiac sign will advise and guide us, but it is up to us to allow ourselves some breathing room.

Yes, we have put pressure on ourselves, but that doesn't mean that pressure is necessarily bad; it's not, by far! What makes it worse is the timing we allow for it.

If we anticipate major success by a certain date and don't get it, some of us may throw our hands up and walk away; the pressure we put on ourselves to achieve and conquer is too much...and it doesn't need to be that way.

Over in astrology land, we have two major transits that will influence us this week: Mercury direct and Aquarius Sun.

It's as if Mercury clears the room to make space for the glorious and ever-happy Aquarius Sun to rule for a month. The Tarot chimes in with prophecy and enlightening ways of looking at what's in store for us this week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope starting January 16 - 22, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

No surprise here, Aries. The Emperor tarot card represents you at your finest; you are strong, eager to lead, and smart enough to get any job done. This week has you taking up a leadership position; it may be a first for you or just how you do things, but this week rings with success.

You will feel better about yourself as soon as you get comfortable with your new project, and if anyone can lead others to a better place, it's you, Aries. Do your thing as you do it so well.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Once again, it's all about perspective, and because you see things differently than the people in your immediate circle, you'll feel somewhat alone this week. The good part is that you like the feeling, as it inspires you to dive deeper into the thoughts that interest you.

In the face of adversity, you will hold unpopular opinions, and it will be you who gets to see things from a different vantage point. What works for you doesn't necessarily work for others, but that is their lesson, not yours.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your week will be spent in the company of someone you love and care about. The feeling is good between you and this person, and you enjoy going over old times with them.

The week comes with a sense of friendship and compatibility; you don't fear being in a relationship with this person as you feel they are one of the only people you can trust. And you can definitely trust this person. So, enjoy your time together, Gemini, and don't worry about anything else.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

This card implies that you and a friend might run into a difficult situation this week, with the two of you pinned against each other.

What starts as a difference of opinion rapidly turns into Pandora's box of unwanted words, and if you are not careful, this friendship of yours might turn into a memory.

You need to take this week in stride; if you get too personal, you will lose the person you love. Get to the point and get it done with. Don't linger on bad feelings simply because they are there.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

This week has you waiting. Waiting for this, waiting for that, waiting on something you have no idea is happening. It's not a bad week, per se, but it's a week that promises lots and lots of nothing to do.

You'll need the patience to endure the time that passes, so use this time to get into something more creative than just lying around like a rug on a highly polished floor. They say, "no news is good news," so celebrate the idea that nothing much will happen for you this week, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

This week has you needing clarification as to which way to turn. You have an opportunity, and it will not last forever. But, making a rash decision like this is nearly impossible for you, as you need to improve at making hasty decisions.

You have to come to terms with the fact that this opportunity will NOT last and that you have to make your decision this week or forfeit it to the stars. Don't create excuses, Virgo; take your nerve and do something gutsy!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

A professional opportunity will pass you by this week, Libra, and you will wonder if that's a good thing or a bad one. You know what you've just let go of and have yet to decide if you were wrong.

But you refuse to feel regret, even though you might have just blown it big time. That's the Libra way; keeping the balance even during hard times. This week promises you more of an even-keeled attitude, so in a way, it doesn't matter if you win or lose...you always win.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Alright, this is nobody's favorite card, especially in its upright position. We're looking at betrayal and backstabbing this week, heading your way, Scorpio.

Did you do something to deserve this? No. You may have voiced your opinion or expressed your thoughts, but apparently, you did so in front of a rather overly sensitive figure, and the only way they can deal with what they now know is to turn it all on you in revenge.

Whatever you've done to this person isn't half as horrid as what they wish to do to you. Remember that they can't hurt you; it's all in their mind.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You can take this week and do anything you want with it. If you want to go for great success, nothing stops you. Then again, if you want to slink back into the pit of misery, you can go for that, too, just as easily.

But knowing you, optimistic Sagittarius, you'll go for the happy times, the fun and the settled feeling. It's yours to ask as the Wheel of Fortune, upright or reversed, generally means good news and great accomplishment.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Ooh, now there's a tarot card that demands respect. And it looks like the justice declared this week would belong to you. Something will clear itself up for you this week, and it may be a legal matter.

You are the clear winner here, and there may even be a financial judgment coming along, too. You knew you were right, and you stood by your beliefs; this week had to come, and even though it took its sweet time getting here, it's here now, and you will definitely see the balance of the scales. Good for you, Cap.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Yikes...Temperance, upside down. You don't need to be a master interpreter to get the point here. You'll be losing your temper this week, Aquarius. It's that plain to see.

You will start out having a talk with a friend, and then as the talk grows into passionate expressions, you will flip out over something the other person said, and you'll take it completely personally. The other person doesn't mean it that harshly, but you're already over the line; you cannot see clearly. You will lose your temper, and it will make you look childish.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

It's a good week for the Death card as this card, at this time of the year, definitely means it's time to harness old bad habits and get into something new and healthy.

Yes, death is here, and it is the death of what doesn't work — and this might also mean relationships. It will be during this week that you come to know what must go and whether it's love or a bad eating habit, there's one thing for sure: it's 'number's up' time, and when the bell tolls, it tolls loudly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.