The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes Starting January 15, 2023

Now that we are mid-month, we feel pumped and excited about many things.

For three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes starting January 15, 2023, the week looks promising regarding career success with bold, life-changing moves.

The stars are on our side, especially when we need support for work-related issues and creative goal-setting.

Several cosmic aspects will help us this week.

Moon sextile Mercury early in the week to guide our communications to a more professional level.

The Moon trine Neptune to get us to think 'outside the box,' and a Sagittarius Moon.

We also have a Moon trine Jupiter to expand our thinking and the blissful and rock-solid knowledge that Mercury retrograde will end on the 18th of January.

That's right, Mercury goes direct and boy, oh boy, will that be helpful to us mere mortals. Shortly after Mercury goes direct, we'll be experiencing the benefits of the Sun going into Aquarius.

Aquarius season begins on the 20th of January. The Sun in Aquarius will act as a freeing agent; it may feel like a vacation from tension. Our minds are set free, and nothing gets in our way.

Aquarius Sun inspires us to be different, original, and unique. And we'll be rounding that brand new transit off with a New Moon in Aquarius, as well, which means that by the week's end, we should be prepared to think originally and plan for the future accordingly.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes starting January 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been moving along at a brisk clip for weeks, and you're not about to stop anytime soon. This week brings you more of the same, except with Mercury going direct, it's as if you get that final release from whatever shackles held you back.

You are now free to move, and that means you can go for the success that you've had on your mind. There is nothing to stop you, mainly because so many of this week's transits support you and all you believe in.

You have a dream of success; it's something once you get it, and that's why you work so hard.

You aren't interested in half measures this week; you want it all, and you are prepared to do the leg work it takes to get what you want. You are focused and clear this week and keep your eyes on the prize.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are in for a surprise this week, Virgo. Due to your inability to keep your mouth shut, you'll likely cause a serious rift at work. Whereas this might seem like a terrible and scary thing to occur, it's actually going to work out in your favor.

You are too used to being told to keep it under wraps; every time you listen to this advice, you end up suffering the consequences of other people's stupidity.

This week, however, has you walking directly into the fire, so to speak, where you will say what's on your mind without regret. The incredible upside is that you are right about what you have asked for, and others are listening.

So, what you intend to be your 'stance' turns out to be a stance others want to take. You will become a leader among your co-workers because you have the nerve to do and say what they did not.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Nobody gets into the Aquarius season much as you do, and you will feel the pull of your astrological sign very strongly this week.

That means you'll be on your own, thinking your original thoughts and steering clear of the people you feel are dull, lifeless and unoriginal.

You need to be near creative people this week, and the more time you spend with great thinkers, the more inspired you will be.

You may even get around to doing something about it, so you can watch your laziness. You are perfectly suited to achieve success this week on whatever project you are working on, but there is that lazy side to you that thinks it's all just waiting around for you and that you can get involved at your own pace.

This is what you have to work on this year, Aquarius. This week brings you an opportunity; it's up to you to do more than smile at it. You need to ACT.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.