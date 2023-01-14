The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 15, 2023

If you know the song, Smooth Operator by Sade, the person being sung about probably experienced great luck with a Moon sextile Mercury transit, as this is the astrology transit that gets things done in love and romance; if you have the gift of gabto charm your special someone.

Today, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 15, 2023. They are luckiest in love this Sunday because we have the nerve to speak our minds and the intelligence to say the right thing. We are all smooth operators today (even though we don't have our song to describe how charismatic we are).

Instead, the song we sing today, or at least the song that certain zodiac signs will be singing today, is where the main character gets the love interest of their choice. On January 15, if we choose, we can become seductive love machines.

We open our mouths, and sweet nothings come out, and those sweet nothings happen to be exactly what another person needs to hear. And there we are, ready to provide the best of ourselves, in words and promises.

"No need to ask...[we] are smooth operators," today. What we say has heft; we what do changes lives.

We are energetic and happy on this day, and on some level, we have decided, perhaps even unconsciously, that we will have a great day filled with love, spiced with intimate moments, and our words will, as they say, trip off the tongue.

Today is the day to say the special words you've wanted to say to your lover, as Sunday is THE day when all we do is golden.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Oh, it's a good day for you, especially if you plan to woo the person you are with. You don't necessarily need to do much to win the heart of the person you love, but you like to, and that is the point.

You enjoy the fanfare of getting dolled up, and you enjoy the look on the person's face as they glance over at you, completely bowled away by your efforts. Hey, we get to honor our beauty every now and then, and today is when you feel good about yourself physically.

And, because you are YOU, you won't let an opportunity pass you by. You plan on taking this rad Moon sextile Mercury energy all the way. You'll not only be saying the right things, but you'll also be looking the part, too, and honestly, you will come off as irresistible today. Go. Aries!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've never been at a loss for words, especially regarding the art of seduction. It seems you know just what to say, and so much of what you say is memorable to the one you are saying it to. You really are quite the charmer, Libra, and today, January 15, has you at the top of your game. You are unstoppable, and you like it this way.

It's not always the case; just because you're a charmer doesn't mean the universe is always backing you, but today is different. Today brings you Moon sextile Mercury, and that is your backing force, for sure.

Today is a fantastically lucky day for you; by the look of it, the entire day will go to love, intimacy and feeling darn good about the person you are with. Good for you, enjoy it, as there are rarely days as perfectly suited to you as this one.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you bring to the table today is different. You are skilled at getting what you want; one might even call you manipulative. But your 'manipulation' never hurts anyone. It merely gets you what you want.

On this day, January 15, during Moon sextile Mercury, you'll get what you want and give someone else something they want very badly, and that's how the day becomes 'lucky' for you.

What you receive today is a surprise; it just so happens that the person you are involved with has the same ability as you to move the tides to make things go well for themselves.

The difference is this person's idea of 'what's good for them' is you. And that's just fine by you! You want to be wanted, and you are. And look at that; you hardly had to lift a finger for it to happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.