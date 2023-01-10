The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 11, 2023

Three lucky zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on January 11, 2023.

'January 11' sounds good for love, doesn't it? All those 'ones' make me feel hopeful and joyous. 1-11.

I bet there's some numerological goodness somewhere. We know that astrologically, we're in a good place today, as the Moon trine Mercury and Uranus are exceptionally positive transits for love.

If we examine the effect closely, we will see that on this day, we excel at communication...but not just that, we can make our communication somewhat...unique. In other words, we will discuss an idea today with our romantic partner that is 'out of the box.'

We may be in relationships where the daring conversation is always part of the schedule of events, or we may be in partnerships where silence rules. However, for certain zodiac signs, today is when we bring out the truly interesting ideas and lay 'em out on the table.

This is the day you mention that crazy idea to your partner, and it may just be when that partner returns with an equally radical idea to present to you.

The kicker is all about how inspired we can be by the thoughts and ideas of our romantic partners. This isn't about seduction, though; We're not bringing up new concepts for intimacy.

We are bringing up new lifestyle ideas, home decor, travel plans, and education. Moon trine Uranus has us thinking far outside the box; this is the kind of day when we learn something new about the person we love.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 11, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With the two transits looming overhead, Moon trine Mercury and Moon trine Uranus will be your helpers on January 11. You will notice that you aren't having any difficulty getting through to your partner and that, for the first time in a while, you notice that they're actually listening to you, as in 'really' listening to you.

That's because you're about to strike a chord in them, one that cannot be denied.

What's going on is that Mercury's energy is affecting your speech while Uranus' energy is directing that speech towards the saying of many, many interesting and possibly insane ideas...all of which are thoroughly interesting to the person you are with.

You are a storytelling machine today, and your tales are the kind that works out best when someone smiles at the end. You will see all of this come to pass today.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Recently, you've learned a big lesson: to use discretion when around friends. You've pushed a few people too far, and now they are no longer in your life; your need for order and neatness became a little too much for some to handle, so now you're quite scared to blow it once again by acting in the same manner.

The good part is that you haven't upset your romantic partner.

On this day, January 11, during Moon trine Uranus, you will not only recognize the need for discretion in verbal communication, but you will also see that if you aren't at least somewhat respectful, you will lose everyone in your life.

But! You are smart and know how to take a hint, which is why today turned out to be one of the better days this year. We may just be beginning, but you are dedicated to keeping your relationship. It's time to bring back the fun and the deep, heavy, intense conversations...just like the ones you two used to have.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may not know if you should explode with delight or keep your enthusiasm to yourself today, as you haven't felt this excited in a long time, and while you want to share your thoughts with your partner, you aren't sure if your wild ideas will be something they want to know about.

That's where you'll have to take the chance and incorporate some of that Mercury energy. Ask yourself why you are with the person you're with? Isn't it because you are compatible and accepting of each other's quirks?

Yes, it is, and being quirky comes along with Sagittarius' nature.

Use that quirky energy of yours today to break through the silence. Your relationship could use a jolt of 'wild and crazy,' and during Moon trine Uranus, it appears your partner is a little more into it than you gave them credit for!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.