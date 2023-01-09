The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 10, 2023

We don't have much to work with today, so we'll make the best of what our one and only 'working' transit, Moon in Virgo, offers us today.

This lunar aspect works on our sense of practicality; it hits lovers in how we decide to work together and if we want to.

Today puts romance to the test, but it's an easy and obvious test meant for us to pass.

Today, we will see opportunities arise that put us in the position of making a decision with our mates. Will we work together, or will we reject each other's assistance?

For certain zodiac signs, togetherness and adaptability will come naturally, and it will those couples who can use the Moon in Virgo's energy to benefit the relationship.

While today's actions are not exactly 'crucial', they have a lasting effect; if we can agree to work together on relationship issues and all that comes with that, we will show ourselves what we are capable of. And, we will see 'quitting' as a non-option. Virgo energy can sometimes bring out the quitter in us, but not this time!

Another positive outcome of the Moon in Virgo transit is that our senses are sharpened, and our intuitive skills are on point; this means that we will easily pick up on our partner's thoughts and feelings and honor them with respect. It's a good day for love because it's a teaching day, and we could all use a good, strong lesson or two when it comes to romance and relating.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 10, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Curiosity is the name of the game today, as you feel a little 'extra' interested in what's going on in the mind of the person you love. You feel a little bratty, but in all the right ways, and you may play with your partner like a child. You believe they have a secret, and in good fun, you might hop around them, wanting them to dish it out.

They, in turn, will tease you and make you laugh, as this day, with Moon in Virgo as your influence, will truly be a fun day, indeed. There are no harsh feelings today, and it seems you're both on the same page, which is always good.

Will you ever know your partner's secret, and do they even have one? Ah, that remains to be seen, but the reality is that it's not about discovering something new; it's about the fun you'll have trying.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You could go either way today, but as it stands, you'll choose to make this a good day, as Moon in Virgo stimulates your desire to have a good time. You feel you are due some 'easy-going' time off, and the idea of spending your time with your mate, NOT fighting, is exactly what the doctor ordered.

You will refrain from arguing for the first time in a long time. You've been nasty to your partner, and they accept it. Today is the day you show them that you are just as sweet as you are sour.

Hey, that's why they are with you; they've always seen your sweet side, and during Moon in Virgo, the two of you will opt for fun, optimism and kind words over anything else. You'll also learn a great lesson today: It's better to be nice to everyone involved. Sounds obvious, but it's worth taking seriously.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll be pleased to feel the effect of the Moon in Virgo today, as it works perfectly well with your particular personality. Today, you would like nothing more than to get along with everyone, and of course, that means your romantic partner, as well. It's not like you aren't getting along with people these days. But people are getting on your every-loving nerves, and if you could take solace in your partner, how nice would that be?

Very nice, indeed, and that is exactly what Moon in Virgo can do for your relationship. It can trim away the dramas and the fringe issues and leave you seeing very clearly what you have in front of you: someone who loves you. Your natural sense of balance adds to the ease of the day, and the two of you will spend quality time together in peace and love. No arguments, no stress. Easy, peasy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.