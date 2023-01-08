The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 9, 2023

On January 9, we may run into a few snags as our days go from well-planned schemes to chaotic endeavors in minutes. Today is the essential 'no good deed goes unpunished' kind of day, and while that seems unfair, whoever said life was fair?

No one! And it isn't, but it does come with challenges, some of which are brought on by us. In other words, sometimes we can't blame the transits for their work; today, during Moon square Uranus, it might be time to self-reflect and examine how we play a part in our chaotic day.

Because we're influenced by Uranus energy, we will feel confident about taking chances and doing things differently. While that sounds lovely, Uranus's energy is also at the heart of taking chances while not doing the research first. This implies that, yes, we will be brave today, but we will also be naive and uninformed, which, mixed with bravery, could lead to disaster. We plunge into everything with passion, but is everything worth plunging into? That is what we will learn on this day.

During the Moon square Uranus, we keep our eyes on the prize. Our focus is sturdy and unwavering, but we have done the research, as mentioned before, which means that all of our great intentions today will be thwarted by an unexpected source of interruption.

And for some zodiac signs in astrology, the message will be clear, although it will come after the fact. And that message is: do your due diligence first. Do not proceed at risk; follow your passion, but do not be foolish.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 9, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You tend to get overly enthusiastic about what you can do and accomplish and pity the fool standing in your way. Gemini, the thing with you is that you are very good at what you do, but you are also somewhat naive sometimes. You assume that if you've had success in the past, you'll have it again if you achieve it the same way.

Today, during Moon square Uranus, you'll once again barrel through an idea, and because you just assumed it would go according to plan, you'll find out that because you didn't do your homework, nothing is working out as you expected it to.

You can be commended on your positive attitude, but you need a reality check. Positivity alone isn't going to get you what you want, Gemini. You're going to have to go back to square one. Know your field before you plow it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are the kind of person that will listen to your gut feeling and act on it. You trust in yourself, and while that's a good thing, you are also susceptible to the transits that be, and on this day, with Moon square Uranus in the sky, you will misread your gut feeling.

You feel you need to be more impulsive and risky on this day, January 9, but you need to be more hesitant. You aren't keen on holding back, so despite what your gut tells you, you will make the wrong move today. It may also cost you dearly, but all of this can be avoided Scorpio. It only takes a second guess, a moment where you stand back instead of plunging in and considering all options. Today is a different day to start something new, as everything leads to confusion and stagnation, thanks to Moon square Uranus.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As soon as you thought you were finally past being 'the naive one' in the bunch, comes an opportunity for you to show that you are just as clueless as ever. Here's the thing, Sagittarius; you are brilliant but impulsive and thoughtless sometimes.

You don't mean to hurt anyone, and generally, you don't, but your misplaced enthusiasm for what you think will be your success story will turn on you. Today is not the day to reach for the stars because, in your case, you will burn yourself out before you hit the launch pad.

Take it all in stride today; don't take everything you see as fact. It's great that you feel excited about something, but you need to put the brakes on it because you will steer yourself into depressing territory if you don't quit while you're ahead.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.