The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships Starting January 9, 2023

As Mars turns direct within the air sign of Gemini, the feeling of having to bide your time within relationships that have already ended ends.

Mars is the planet of motivation and action, and its retrograde motion has made it almost impossible to do anything other than hold space for yourself and the situation.

You have had to reflect deeply on what is happening within yourself and the relationship.

You have had a chance to learn how to prioritize your needs and be within the uncomfortable moments that long-term relationships often hold.

But, most importantly, you have been given time to decide what you want from love and a relationship.

As Mars turns direct in Gemini, you will feel a release.

Whatever has felt restrictive will suddenly live, and those conversations or actions you need to have suddenly become clear.

It is a time to celebrate your growth, to absorb what you have learned and then take that and finally allow yourself to move ahead in all the ways you now know you need to.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships starting January 9 - 15, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars, the planet of action and motivation, has been retrograde in your zodiac sign of Gemini since October. As a fact-paced air sign, you tend to make quick decisions without always going into your motivating factors. You prefer activity over the steadiness of working through demanding situations, which is what you have had to do recently. Instead of just quickly ending your relationship or even simply not calling them back, you have had to sit with the situation.

Since October and even likely before, you have been trying to decide if the relationship you are in is one that you want to continue or if, instead, it is something you know you must end.

Instead of throwing it all away when it got challenging or lacked the fun you tend to need in relationships, you have had to sit with it to reflect on what is happening and learn how to exist within a situation that feels undone. While this relationship is ending, you have been able to change how you view yourself and your relationships.

Instead of just seeing it as their fault or something attributed solely to their actions, you have understood the part you play in what has happened. You can see that sometimes ending things right away or jumping ship into a new relationship does not help you overall. Because of that, you are going to be approaching things differently. As Mars turns direct, you will finally be able to trust your feelings, decide and transition your life into a brand-new chapter.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your sign of Virgo is known as a healing sign. One with immense power to heal yourself and those around you. However, on the other side, you can exhibit extreme control over yourself, your life and those in it. This comes from not feeling in control of yourself or your emotions, so instead of tapping into that healing energy, you tend to focus wherever you find that sense of validation.

This week as Mars turns direct in Gemini, you will become more focused on your career than your relationship or love life. While focusing on your professional dreams is important, in this case, it will feel more like a distraction because it is easier to control the outcome at work than it is to do that within your romantic life.

This week, you will feel more distanced or absent from your relationship. While Mars will not be in this area of your life forever, it will take center stage until the end of March. It is either a time of separation, turmoil or an overall ending in your romantic life. Mercury is also retrograde in Capricorn, which activates energy around marriages, committed relationships and even family.

Adding this into the mix means you are rethinking your relationship arrangements, whether a full-on separation or changing the agreement within your connection. You need to get out there and feel you are making some progress, but this week it may end up being at the expense of your relationship.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Beginning this week, everything you have been putting off will finally feel ready to be shared and started. Just a few weeks ago, Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion, shifted into Aries, prompting you to honor your needs and feelings more deeply.

This is the end of doing things solely for others or compromising your wants and dreams because, somehow, it feels like that is what you must do. Jupiter in Aries helps you focus again on your dreams and beliefs regarding love, which means that it will also be the time when you start putting yourself first. As the first sign of the zodiac, this is only sometimes something that you have a challenging time with. However, the past few years have left you almost unrecognizable to yourself.

While challenges in a relationship are always because of the two people within it, you are starting to see how this connection has also led to your downfall in many ways. This week Juno joins Jupiter in areas that bring the focus to what you want and need from marriage or a serious commitment.

Juno governs contracts, agreements and even marriage. Instead of thinking you need to stay together because of family or finances, you will be more apt to honor your truth.

As much as you have been moving through a place of acceptance with all of this, you have felt blocked in many ways when bringing up any conversations about it. As Mars turns direct in Gemini, activating your communication sector, this is the week those conversations finally come to light, allowing you to end what you already know is a part of your past.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With Venus in Aquarius, your polarizing sign and the one representing romantic relationships, it may seem like things should be easy when it comes to love, yet that is only one part of the story. As much as Aquarius energy can bring about positive changes within your love life, it also represents the challenge of learning to remain steady within yourself and life while in a relationship with another. Venus in Aquarius is often more concerned with itself than tending to a relationship, even if it finds value in connection.

Combined with Mars turning direct in Gemini and activating your friendships and inner social circle, you could be feeling more of a draw of spending time with other people outside of your relationship, especially if it has seemed there have been challenges within this connection recently.

You are just starting to get back out there and find confidence in building a new relationship that reflects your growth, but it does not mean the connection you are in right now is completely reflective of that. With Jupiter and Juno in Aries bringing new experiences and adventures, you may have to leave where you are to find the relationship you are craving. It is a busy time for your love life, but you must clearly see things and your emotions.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.