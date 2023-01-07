The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, January 8, 2023

In the days following the first Full Moon of the year, the energy becomes inspired and positive, helping you to find your center.

The First Full Moon of the year was in Cancer, and while it has passed and moved into fiery and passionate Leo, that energy still surrounds you with the reminder that what you care about the most is also directly connected to your purpose.

Cancer Moons always have a way of drawing you inward to your true feelings and emotions tied to your values, but Leo Moons are different.

They build you up and inspire you to take risks, seize the opportunity of action and take a stand for what is most important to you.

Today’s Leo Moon is with Jupiter in Aries, Venus in Aquarius, and Mars in Gemini.

Jupiter has just entered Aries and is beginning a brand-new twelve-year cycle, so the energy of new beginnings and pioneering your unique path is high.

In Aquarius, Venus is concerned with making a difference and in trusting itself explicitly, so much so that the opinions and thoughts of others no longer matter.

And in Gemini, Mars is still retrograde until next week, prompting the reflection of whether you are motivated by soul or ego.

As the Leo Moon joins in with this energy, it prompts a haze of positivity to shroud any thoughts, upcoming plans, or even big moments of change within your life, creating a feeling that you inherently know the way forward.

Today offers a return to trusting yourself more completely, to believe in your feelings to the point that you no longer allow yourself to feed the doubts but instead trust in the direction you feel called to take.

This allows you not just to begin taking steps of forward momentum but to do it in the way that is most connected to your authentic nature.

By doing this, you are sending the message to your inner self that you trust yourself; you trust your feelings and your intuition, which will only strengthen your bond with this part of yourself.

Mercury, currently retrograde in Capricorn, aligns with Uranus in Taurus, bringing deeper awareness about the structure and stability within your life and creating the space for some radical, innovative ideas to take root.

As much as it may seem that nothing is changing, significant changes are taking place out of sight, both within yourself and those around you.

It is all part of the process for you to build greater trust in yourself and clarity about how to act, which will resume once Mars finally turns direct in just a few days.

Because to do things differently, you must learn which parts of yourself can be trusted and which cannot.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, January 8, 2023

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today’s Moon in your sign brings immense power into your life as it activates themes around romance and socializing with friends. The Moon in Leo helps you understand and speak up for your own needs and beliefs, while Jupiter in Aries makes it feel like whatever you do turns to gold.

This is because Aries rules the part of your life governed by luck, which means that whenever this energy is involved, like today, it will bring a wave of positive energy your way.

With Venus in Aquarius, the sign that rules your romantic life, and Mars currently retrograde in your friend sector, it creates an opportunity for you to rethink how you view a certain relationship. It may be that the person you have dubbed your best friend is someone you have romantic feelings for or that the friends of your current partner are going to help open your life in ways you cannot imagine.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You already know that you are in a phase of your life that will bring transformation to many different areas. It felt like things had to move slowly for a period thanks to your ruling planet, Mars, being retrograde in Gemini since October.

But the delays are all starting to pay off as you move into a more confident and clear-headed space. Jupiter in your sign unites with the Leo Moon, activating reflections around your needs, beliefs, and sense of self-expression and committed relationships.

Who you choose to partner with has more of an effect on your life than what you do in this life, and this sentiment is one that is the driving force in your life right now.

Currently retrograde, Mars, in your communication sector, is helping you to open to new conversations and ways of expressing yourself so that you can delve into these important topics. Likely, any big action will wait until Mars turns direct in just a few days, but today could be especially important for standing strong in your truth.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus, currently in Aquarius, is lighting up your house of luck, allowing you to take advantage of fortuitous opportunities. Today as the Leo Moon crosses paths with Venus, it is time to delve into the conversations that can help open more doors for you. With Mars currently retrograde in your sign, it has been a time of inner reflection over what you genuinely need versus what it is you want.

This has allowed you to understand yourself more authentically and remember the importance of the pause before making big decisions. As Mars prepares to turn direct, you will feel greater confidence in moving ahead and be in space to understand your decisions more clearly.

Venus truly is on your side, though, so whether it is romantic, financial, or even involving real estate, you are being given a lucky hand in life. You can use this to your full advantage today to open any conversations that can help you create more of what it is you want.

