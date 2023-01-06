The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 7, 2023

Lucky number 7 has us up for a bit of a wild ride today, and of course, we are referring to today's date: January 7, 2023.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on this day because they are working with a troublesome conjunction in astrology—Sun conjunct Mercury.

There needs to be more actually to do real damage, but enough to set us on a course for poor communication and ego-flared opinion stating. We are looking at none other than Sun conjunct Mercury for the win.

It's almost as if the universe wants to keep us humble, as we may dare to get ahead of ourselves; January is so optimistic-bound; we have many resolutions and goals to reach and some of us attempt to reach them all in the first week.

Absurd, yes, but that's the human spirit; we get ahead of ourselves sometimes. We need to appreciate being stopped mid-step, and that's 'kinda-sorta' what we're going to experience today.

The more obvious problem here is that we are the ones who are going to stop our progress because we can't keep our mouths shut.

Sun conjunct Mercury can help us come up with some of the greatest ideas we ever had, but it can also bring out our impulsive side to us, which means we may share our ideas too soon; hence we could come off like amateurs.

And that's how things will play out on this day; we will have great intentions, and in trying to get our points across, we may end up sounding like megalomaniacs on a mission. Sun conjunct Mercury means too fast, too loud, too pushy, too much 'me, me, me!' Remember that we're in a Mercury retrograde right now, as if you could forget!

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 7, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you are overflowing with confidence on this day, you feel that you more than likely could influence those around you simply because you believe in yourself, and that is a truly fantastic thing and more than likely true.

However, during Sun conjunct Mercury, you may come off as 'too much.' What you believe is your influential approach comes off more like coercion during this transit, and you may end up doing more damage than good, unfortunately.

In truth, the only thing that's actually getting in your way today is your self-confidence, which may sound strange, but it's the truth; You are louder than you are convincing.

You think you're charming the masses while all you're really doing is ramming your ideas down their throats. Timing is key here. You need to check in with your pacing and discretion.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've been known to excite the crowd with your optimism and enthusiasm, and during Sun conjunct Mercury, you will probably find yourself doing something similar on this day. You have always had a way with people, but you might bite off more during tricky transits than you can chew.

This means that because you say something today, you automatically believe that everyone is listening, agreeing, and ready to go into action for you. You don't even bother to consider that people are still thinking it over; plus, you have no patience for stragglers.

When you recognize that the folks you've just tried to convince are not as enthused as you are, you will become disheartened, but not half as disheartened as you'll feel when you realize that very few have actually listened to what you've said. Today brings you false hope and too much faith in your fellow human.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you'll be battling today, Sagittarius, are those old voices in your head; you know, the ones that tell you that nobody's interested in what you say. You have an idea and would actually need the support of the person you want to share this idea with.

Your idea is fantastic, and if all goes well, you'll be received with open arms and tons of compliments. However, the Sun conjunct Mercury has you second-guessing yourself to the point where you are almost positive that your idea will be rejected, and you haven't even told anyone about it yet!

You are a creative 'force majeure,' but you have twice as much inhibition and reluctance for every ounce of talent. You may not feel this way every day, but you will not get far during Sun conjunct Mercury because you continue to stop yourself before you even come close to your goal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.