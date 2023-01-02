The 3 Zodiac Signs With Challenging Horoscopes On January 3, 2023

Stand back, Moon conjunct Mars is coming to town! Alert the media!

This powerful transit is here to magnify whatever it is that we have on our plates on this day, and if we just happen to be in a sour mood, then expect so much more where that comes from.

In other words, the Moon conjunct with Mars is here to work on our nerves, and shatter them, if at all possible. Mars transits are already harsh enough, but when they are in conjunction with the Moon, let's just say it only multiplies what we feed it.

Three zodiac signs will feel the full throttle 'anger' that comes along with Moon's conjunct Mars, on this day, January 3, 2023. What's ironic is that these three signs have no real reason for such dismay. But that dang aspect just keeps on getting in the way, and halfway through the day, we'll start to realize that every single thing is getting on our nerves.

Is there even a reason? By day's end, we will probably find out that there is none. We're just agitated by the cosmic nudging, and we're not going to sit this one out!

So, what causes us grief today is essentially feeling bad about something that we cannot put a finger on, and getting angrier because we don't know why we're angry in the first place. What we do know is that there is a larger issue at hand and that it's going to take guts to dig deep enough to figure out what's really bothering us on this day.

These three zodiac signs experience challenges on January 3, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It never feels good when you get it into your mind that something is wrong, but it's always so much worse when you can't figure out exactly what it is. This kind of confusion is natural during the Moon conjunct with Mars, as the nature of the transit is all about self-directed anger.

If there's one thing you don't like doing, it's admitting you are wrong...about anything, and that may just be what's at the heart of your fuming anger on this day, January 3, 2023. On some level, you know you did the wrong thing; you made a mistake, but you do NOT want to look at it or take responsibility.

So, today has you fueled by guilt, which is something you rarely feel. What's going to add to today's roughness is that you will be called out and you will have to answer for your mistake. It's not a big deal, Leo, we all make mistakes...even you. Let it go.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You feel as though you've been doing so well, that when today hits you like a ton of bricks, it's almost as if you've been expecting it. During the transit of the Moon conjunct with Mars, your nerves are on fire; you can't relax. Something is bothering and it makes you feel as though you've forgotten something.

As the day proceeds, you won't be able to shake the feeling that you've either made a mistake on something, or that you left something undone, and you seriously don't want to have to 'go backward' to fix it.

What's eating you today, Scorpio is that you don't want to have to be responsible, and in shirking responsibility, you will project your laziness onto others, accusing them of what you yourself are doing. To defend yourself, you will snipe; people are not going to want to be around you today, and they will go out of their way to avoid you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've been here before and you'll be affected by the Moon conjunct with Mars again...today, in fact. What this means for you, is Capricorn is more annoyance and less delivery of the goods. You are goal-oriented, and everyone knows this about you.

On this day, however, you will do something foolish and it will upset the production of today's work. You will never own up to this accidental foolishness, because you are filled with pride, and you believe you can ride it out on reputation alone.

And you might be able to fool others, but you won't be able to fool yourself. You know you did something wrong, and being that this happens right at the top of the year, you feel extra ridiculous because of it. Hang in there, Cap, it's not the end of the world. Just a little Moon conjunct Mars action for you to deal with. You'll survive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.