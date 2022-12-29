The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 30, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, December 30, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

This tarot card signals doom and gloom where you may feel defeated about an area of your life, but what makes things better isn't the circumstances you find yourself in.

It's your mind that always finds a way to rise above the noise of life. You are the one who can make it better for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

This is a wonderful tarot card to get. You are in a position where people have surrounded you with their love and support.

You are in the middle of a wonderful experience that not only is about love but also friendship. Look around you, Taurus. You're in a good place in life!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have a calling in this life. Right now, there are so many wonderful things that you want to do, but there's really one thought or vision for the future that stands out the most. Focus on that, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

When two people cannot agree on a topic they start to fester and fight a bit more. You might be feeling the tension of disagreement.

It can be hard on you emotionally, but you can also learn a lot from what seems to be a negative experience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Listen to your feelings as they are always speaking to you. Your emotions are wide open to interpretation.

They help you to know if you're comfortable with a new person or if you feel like something is off.

Don't brush things aside or doubt yourself. You are much wiser and astute than you realize.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are in a position of power, Virgo. You have been given a wonderful gift of wisdom and joy.

There's something about you that attracts people into your world. It is the way you make them feel and how good you are to them when they need your help.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Dating is fun for a little while but eventually. you are ready to settle down and fall in love.

There's a person who captured your heart, and the only way to know if there is something special here is to focus your time and attention. It's time to set others aside to go for the one that you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's almost the end of the year when you set a new years resolution and start afresh. It's time to pull back from the noise of the world and do a mini-review of your entire life.

What will the future hold for you? What do you think you'd like to accomplish next in this big world?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You don't want to be caught asking yourself where did the money go, so be careful about your spending this week.

Pinching pennies can be smart, even if it feels inconvenient at first. Saving money can actually give you a sense of confidence because you feel like you have your finances under control.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Are you thinking so much about the future that it keeps you up late at night?

Write your thoughts down on paper. Try to keep a little journal nearby so you can clear your mind and relax tonight.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

There will always be that one person who loves to start an argument online.

While it may be purely entertaining for you to read the comments on a long stream of messages, you have better things to do with your time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It's OK to feel unhappy with a certain area of your life. Frustration can be a gift that forces you to make a change you might not do if you felt comfortable.

This is a motivating factor for you and can help you to improve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.