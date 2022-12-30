The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 31, 2022

Happy New Year, almost! It's here, the very last day of the year. While we think this day may be filled with parties and kisses and the carefree behavior that comes with sending the old year off, we must remember to take caution.

There are those of us who will sit in bed, sipping a glass of champers and those who will be traveling in cars to destinations that promise a good time.

Sounds like fun, and while this day is the same as every other day in that it has 24 hours, this last day of December's 24 hours comes with Moon square Pluto and Venus conjunct Pluto: not scary, but cautionary.

We are being warned not to fall into melancholy on this day, as there is no real need for it. We may not be able to help ourselves, and in trying to avoid the feeling, we may think that overindulging might help. It might, but it might not, and what this day is about is restraint; Pluto transits tend to inspire us to go beyond our means, and on this day, it would be helpful to hold off on misbehaving.

All in all, the day should go according to plan, and hopefully, those plans don't involve having the flu or a dumb old cold, such as the one so many people have these days.

Nonetheless, because it's the last day of the year, we need not feel like we have to overdo it, as if the effects will magically be erased on January 1. Keep it healthy, signs. This is your only body; respect it. And for the love of being alive...drive safely.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 31, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's not exactly a rough day. Still, a day of decisions, Taurus, and in your case, those decisions will revolve around whether or not you should do something wild or stay home with your friends or partner and ride it out, in bed, with the television on and a heap of Chinese take-out.

You feel like a dud if you stay home, but it's so 'people-y' out there, and you're wondering if you can deal with all of them. Then again, being among the people in a crowd of partiers seems like fun to you, so you'll spend most of the day between staying home, being a safe-and-sound bum, OR risking your life outside the world of revealing and celebrating partiers.

The funny bit about you, Taurus, is that the thought of bed and TV may lure you, but you'll end up crashing the party because that's who you are. Please be careful out there.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What makes this day a little rough around the edges for you is that you might be the person who is throwing the party. In doing so, you're about to watch all your nerves fray. You love having people over, but on this day, for New Year's Eve, you may come to regret the idea that you invited so many over.

You worry about the success of your atmosphere and whether or not people will approve of it, but more, you worry if they will BREAK anything in that neurotic Cancer way that you think. During Moon square Pluto and Venus conjunct Pluto, you will experience what it's like to be the consummate host while being the ultimate nervous wreck waiting for the ball to drop...or the next champagne glass to break!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Now you, on the other hand, might have a problem to deal with on this day. The Pluto transits are practically calling you out today, Scorpio. This might manifest as you have a nasty, unnecessary argument with your favorite person...right before you go out for the night. This puts a damper on your entire evening, as you and this person feel burdened by the negativity you both partook of earlier in the day.

Pride will make it worse, as you'll hold on to your opinion for dear life, and as the night goes on, you'll make sure your partner knows that you are not budging; you are right, they are wrong, and they need to know it. What makes this day rough is your unrelenting need to be correct. You will make this day harder on yourself simply because you won't be able to compromise, even for the sake of having a lovely evening.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.