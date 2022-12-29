The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 30, 2022

December 30, 2022, is a very good day for three zodiac signs in long-term relationships to sort through our affairs.

We can work on what needs improvement while letting go of the things in our love lives that no longer make sense. The transit of the Moon sextile Saturn makes for a great inspiration, where mending and rebuilding is the matter of interest, though it can bring out the worst in us if we are not careful.

Because we are doing a deep dive on this day, with the idea of finding out what must stay and what must go, we will unearth a few unsavory memories. These memories become those where we need to be careful not to let them suck us into the vortex, as the purpose of today's 'good deeds' is to work it out, not to get stuck.

During the Moon sextile Saturn, we will see that if we stay on track, we will find success, but if we veer from the path and allow ourselves to fall into the pit of drama, then this day will go the very way we do not want it to.

Because Friday gives us a great understanding of who we are and where we'd like to see ourselves in the future, we may end up getting ahead of ourselves; the mixed bag of emotions comes up as ambition and organization and could turn to animosity and greed, if we do not actively pursue the original goal, which is scaled away the bad from the relationship so that the good rises to the surface, permanently.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 30, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The only thing that makes sense to you right now is to have that long-awaited conversation with your mate so that the two of you can smooth out an understanding that seems to have become out of control.

You will approach this topic today, and although the results of your conversation will be exactly what you want, it seems as though Moon sextile Saturn will put you through the paces first, meaning you won't get what you want until a few tears are shed, as a price.

Well, as they say, to get TO it, one must go THROUGH it, and that is exactly what you'll be doing today. The results are good, so there is no need for panic. But bring tissues as the road to recovery may be emotional and overly stimulating.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you are a realistic and down-to-earth person, transits like Moon sextile Saturn work well for you, as they tend to work with reality-based topics...like one's romantic relationship. You are in a 'no-nonsense' time of your life; you feel you have no time to waste on squabbles that are there simply for the drama. You want to be able to sleep at night without the nagging thought that there is something left incomplete.

Today is for you and your partner to talk to each other, and while Mercury retrograde is here to upset that balance, you'll still be able to do what you set out to do. What might be in your way today are the nonstop 'other' things that nag at you and beg for your attention. Still in all, Moon sextile Saturn works for you, even though the road getting there might be bumpy.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you do on this day has purpose and direction; you will not move forward until you take care of what requires your attention. Your relationship is superb...but it could use a few tweaks, and that is what you are set on tackling today. However, your partner is not always that approachable, and if they sense that you're about to 'have the talk' with them, they may become intimidated and suddenly 'find somewhere else to be...'

Your person does not like to be confronted, and even though you are always polite and understanding, this, too—this faux shyness—is a topic that needs to be brought up. During Moon sextile Saturn, you will be able to get all these things off your mind, but nailing down your partner and getting them to listen? That's going to be the big trick.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.