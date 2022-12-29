The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Commit During Moon Conjunct Jupiter On December 30, 2022

For many of us, the mood will be great on December 30, 2022, but for three zodiac signs who can't commit to love, the pace is frantic.

There's so much going on for so many people during this time that we may feel wild and free, as if nothing can stop us.

During the Moon conjunct Jupiter, it is typical for us to feel this way.

Because attitudes accompany such breakneck pacing, we will not be able to slow down for complicated matters, including relationships.

The interesting thing about it is that many of us will like the pace, but for three zodiac signs in astrology, the speed by which we do things today leaves no room for anything else, which means commitment.

If we cannot commit to a person during Moon conjunct Jupiter, it is because we have other things on our minds. We are distracted during this transit, and happily so; this day doesn't have us moaning and groaning. We are happy little clams today, and what keeps us this happy is that we do it on our own.

For some reason, we need this. We need to battle it out on our own. We need to prove something to ourselves, and in doing so, we find out that being alone is the only way to go...right now, at least.

And so, if someone in our lives is waiting for the big day when we will cough over a commitment to them, they will be waiting and probably disappointed as well.

During the Moon conjunct Jupiter, we can only see the fun, the opportunity, the wildness, and the positivity; today is not for hunkering down with a mate to discuss marriage plans—sorry. Today is for owning one's sense of self and honoring it as independence.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Commit During Moon conjunct Jupiter on December 30, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Commit? Why? Right now, you see no good reason to commit to another person or anything in the future. You enjoy your life the way it is, and even if you've already signed on to a partnership, you still reserve the right to remain yourself. This is the most important thing to you, Gemini; you are dead serious about not being picked apart by another person in the name of love.

You are also too experienced to 'see it another way' as what you've seen in love have you knowing that keeping a respectful distance works for you. You have your boundaries, and during Moon conjunct Jupiter, you'll want to keep them up, as this is the season where you come alive; you aren't about to give yourself your freedoms for a person, even if you adore them. You are a free spirit, and your flag will fly high during the Moon conjunct Jupiter.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During Moon conjunct Jupiter, you want to party, and that is to be expected as this IS that time of year. What you don't want is to be stopped, and the last thing you want is to postpone what you want to do because you are at the mercy of someone else's whims and needs, like... a romantic partner. Honestly, if you could keep it casual when it comes to love, you'd be happiest, but people want their commitments, and well, you've done your best to oblige them in the past.

The thing is, this isn't the past. Today is the day you know what you want, and that is to be free, or at least free enough to do what you want to do without having to check in with someone's feelings about it or make sure they permit you. Right now, commitment feels like a prison sentence to you, so if given a choice, you'll pass.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been there, and you've done that, and you've come to one conclusion: commitment to another person is another person's game. You're just not into it. You enjoy being single and having your casual affairs; you don't care if someone judges you for it, and you don't care if your intentions are misconstrued; you do as you wish, and because of that, you are a happy person.

During the Moon conjunct Jupiter, you'll feel very strongly about your position as the no-commitment type. You'll even defend it, but the odd part is that no matter how much you don't want to commit, someone out there will always want you as their mate — full-time commitment is the plan. Yikes, you'll want to avoid those people this weekend, Libra. You may be the desired person, but you belong to only one: yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.