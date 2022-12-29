The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, December 30, 2022

Although Mercury just turned retrograde in Capricorn yesterday, today’s energy supports a general sense of calm that will feel like it settles into the parts of your mind that have needed it the most.

Mercury has just begun its retrograde phase, which will last until January 18th.

During this time, reflecting on plans you have had to reevaluate their stability is important.

As much as this is a journey you are undertaking, today’s energy will make you feel as if you can accomplish anything.

The Moon is in Aries all day, giving you some much-needed emotional perspective and renewing your inner motivation.

Granted, this awkward space between the holidays and New Year can often be more relaxing and lose a sense of time altogether, but it does not mean that your inner passion is not tugging at your soul, urging you not to forget it.

The Moon rules your emotions and feelings, which is not comfortable territory for Aries, yet it still does become of benefit today.

In Aries, the Moon helps you view your feelings from a new perspective.

You are less likely to attach to a negative or fearful outcome and can recognize which feelings are based on truth and which may be a product of doubt.

You become able to gain some emotional distance from anything that you feel stuck in or that is limiting you in any way and be able to find the forward momentum to overcome it.

While the Moon is in Aries, it will karmically unite with Saturn in Aquarius.

Saturn is the lord of time and karma, the planet that rules all senses of divine timing and helps you learn your soul lessons, enabling you to seize important opportunities when they arrive.

This brings together feelings alongside the divine intervention of Saturn, allowing you to feel calmer and rational and like your mind suddenly feels clear.

While Saturn is most often known for causing challenges in your life, today, it helps you find the perspective needed to feel calmer about things in your life, allowing you to focus on what matters most.

Because Saturn does represent lessons, as it is also known as the father of the zodiac, emotional maturity will fill your mind today, changing how you feel. Even the actions you are considering taking.

Emotional maturity is defined by your being able to have self-awareness regarding your thoughts and choices, which allows you to make then healthier choices and responses to what happens in life.

Being able to truly embrace your level of awareness and then make different choices governs all aspects of change within your life, which is at least a subconscious theme right now.

Without self-awareness, there is no change because you would keep repeating the same patterns and cycles.

All this energy combines today to help you feel emotionally stronger and calmer, which allows you to focus your thoughts where they will help serve your future self most.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, December 30, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon in your sign today helps you deal with recent events from a more detached perspective. There have been many changes and upheavals in how you have lived. To understand the purpose, you need to give yourself time to understand or even learn why things have occurred the way they did.

Today is perfect for this, as Saturn will help you see things more emotionally maturely. This means that taking accountability, making plans, and feeling calm enough to venture off on the next part of your path becomes possible. Life is made up of small steps; sometimes, that means pausing where you are or even retracing a few so you can go even further.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today, the Moon in Aries will activate all forms of communication for you. Pairing with Saturn in Aquarius will help you understand your own needs and beliefs and how you express that to others. This is not surprising given the current Mercury retrograde, but it will help you feel more stable and in control of your emotions.

Wrongly so, Aquarius is often seen as emotionally detached, which could not be further from the truth. However, being able to feel all your emotions and then express them rationally rather than just running away is often a lesson that is important for you to learn. Today allows you to do just that as you face what you normally may have avoided, letting you feel more seen and heard by those around you.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today’s Aries Moon alignment with Saturn in Aquarius hits the lucky sector of your life and your social circle. The Aries Moon will mention themes surrounding your friends and those surrounding you, while the Aries Moon hints at the growth in these areas. It may be that you must change your approach to your close friends or even that you might be growing out of some of these relationships to create space for more mature friendships.

During today’s energy, you will be able to articulate your feelings more clearly, leading to greater growth and consistency in your life. If things are lighter today, it can even create the space where you are talking about finally taking that girls' trip you have always wanted to do. Whatever it is, it is simply about creating a space where it is not just you growing but those around you.

