The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 27, 2022

On December 27, 2022, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes to contend with.

There's only one good reason today doesn't exactly work out the way we want it to: both the Sun sextile Moon and Moon square Mars are in our midst, and together, they make us see through the glass darkly, so to speak.

Moon square Mars makes a hefty impression on us, and the Sun sextile Moon ensures that that impression lasts all day. Sun energy on Mars...it's like a bad Moon on steroids if you catch my drift.

It's also that dragging time of the year when everything seems to be coming to a stop, weirdly enough.

It's not like the last week of the year is technically any different than any other time of the year, but for us humans, it's the year's biggest drag to date, and we will be sloshing on through it.

It's the week that lasts a year; for three zodiac signs, it's the drag that beats out all other drags.

So, for some, we're either waiting for the champagne kiss or hunkering down in the bed while the ball drops somewhere in NYC. All we know is that if we are of a certain zodiac sign, this week will be an excruciating bore, and when we're bored, we grow agitated.

That's where the trouble starts. To alleviate our agitation, we turn to others to distract us, and if those folks do not give us what we want, we'll turn on them, too. Just because.

These three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on December 27, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're about ready to put this week to bed, so to speak, as you aren't sure you can handle the pace, or rather, the LACK OF, during this week. Nothing is getting done, and you are used to go-go-go.

During Moon square Mars, you'll be tempted to find something to concern yourself over, as that makes you feel involved, pertinent, and relevant. You forgot what it's like to do things other than work, and this week surely has that lesson stuck in your mind. At least there is no work this week, not what you're used to.

And when there's no work, you start to panic, and when you panic, you lash out. So, if you wish to be concerned about anything this week, Aries, then watch out for who you decide to lash out at because the reality here is that you do not want to hurt anyone. You need your release, but you do not need someone to make that happen.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

"Can we please speed this along?" That's your mantra for the day, Capricorn, as your patience has all but left you. There's so much celebrating a person can do, and this weekly drag of having to do the holidays, then prepare for New Year's Eve...it's like an endless stream of responsibilities you want nothing to do with. You are not into it this year, and that's perfectly OK.

The problem is, with the Moon square Mars in the sky, you'll be injected into all of the parties and celebrations, like it or not. You need to show up for your partner's family thing, you need to be there for your office party, and you must be present at so-and-so's end-of-year gathering, etc, etc. All the places you must show up...ugh, you are just not into it, and that's why this day is a hassle for you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Big-time revelations have been coming at you through December, and now you'd like them to stop. You have had it with 'realizing this' and 'coming to terms with that'...the month is coming down on your head, and you know you have to grasp it all, but today, really?

You feel that you need a rest from all the intensity you've been recently experiencing. So much so that you may end up rejecting all phone calls, all texts, and all visitors on this day. You need to be alone, but you also need to be distracted by something meaningless, like...TV.

If you want to spare yourself an anxiety-filled day, turn to the stupidest show you can find and dive into it. I hear Drink Masters is supposed to be lightweight fun. Netflix and chill by yourself today; it's recommended.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.