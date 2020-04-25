Because who isn't right now?

We have all heard that Mother Earth is getting healthier due to the lack of gases emitted by cars and factories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The skies of China and Mexico seem brighter. Astronomers hope that people continue stargazing after the isolation is over.

As good as this news is for our planet, many of us are understandably not feeling all that great sheltering in place. Despite doing our best to create new routines for ourselves and our families, days are long and run into each other. Boredom seems unavoidable, no matter what.

Most of us have experienced the feeling that we've run out of things to talk about with our partner, and that feeling is definitely an uncomfortable one.

Psychologists and psychoanalysts have developed different theories to understand the meaning of boredom.

Some believe it to be a normal part of development, while others do not. Some considering it a lack of the capacity to be alone. Some think it is about conflicted impulses not making it into consciousness. No matter which theory you believe in, we must look at boredom in context.

Be as it may, it's always important to have stimulating topics to discuss, especially during isolation in times like the ones we are living.

The list of topics below can be used to spark fruitful conversations that will allow you to have fun and maybe even get to know each other during this time of otherwise alienating social isolation.

Here are 21 things to talk about when you're bored during this pandemic (and maybe even after).

1. Your childhood memories: both the good and bad ones.

2. The crush you had in 6th grade and what made you like the person so much.

3. Your favorite movie of all time and why you love it.

4. The worst movie you've ever seen and why you hate it.

5. Why exercising is not your thing and never will be. Or conversely, why you love exercising so much.

6. Why you became (fill in the blank). And are you happy you did it?

7. Your real feelings about becoming a parent.

8. The fear you've never spoken about.

9. The little things in life that truly bring you joy every day.

10. Why you love your partner so many years after being together (or only having been together such a short time).

11. How would you like your life to change after the pandemic is over?

12. What are your wildest dreams and what will you do to make them part of your reality?

13. What is your philosophy of life. Why did you adopt it?

14. How did has your taste in friends changed throughout your life?

15. Do you have the same taste in food you did when you were little? If not, when did it change and why?

16. Where would you most like to travel to once the COVID-19 pandemic is over?

17. Are you the same person now as you were when you were 15 years old?

18. Is your partner now similar to your first boyfriend or girlfriend?

19. What do you think about being politically correct?

20. What do you think you do that could be considered misogynist or racist, even if you don't mean for it to be?

21. What do you think you need to do to become a better person?

Some of these topics are likely to be easier to address than others.

But I am pretty sure that one thing is certain: if you raise them, things won't be boring for long!

Irene Celcer, LCSW, is a psychotherapist based in the United States and Buenos Aires, Argentina​. If you feel that being bored is a problem in your life, visit her website to learn how she can help.