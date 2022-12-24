Here are the three zodiac signs who will have the best weekly horoscopes for December 25 - 31, 2022, according to astrology.

If you are one of the folks who happen to have Sun signs that benefit you this week, then good for you, as this is the week that is known around the world as 'the drag.'

This is the time of the year when we're 'on hold' or at least we feel like we are. There's nothing quite as painstaking as watching a year-end, and one week can feel like a month, at this rate. Fortunately for some, this week marks the end of a trial period; we are about to walk into something great. It's time to take the kid gloves off.

This week brings us not only Christmas but the onset of Mercury retrograde, which is known for its ability to disturb and confuse. As it's always been with the retrograde, it hits most of us, but 'some' of us learn how to deal with its literal drawbacks.

For the lucky few, these zodiac signs will bypass the initial Mercury retrograde upsets and get straight to business. Where the entire world feels like watching Twilight Zone episodes from the 1960s, again and again, those of us who will be having a great week will be seeing this week as 'the beginning of something good.'

Transit-wise, we are looking at Sun sextile Moon, the Moon sextile Venus, and Mercury conjunct Venus these three transits will make sure we are loved and taken care of during the week.

While the Moon is in Aries, certain signs will feel as though they might be alone in this intensely positive attitude, but with the Moon in Taurus coming on the last day of the year, we can just assume that those who doubt us, get left behind. Who's on the fast track to success in 2023? We are, we are!

The 3 zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for December 25 - 31, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are the unsinkable Molly Brown. Nothing is going to get you down, and even though you have plenty of reasons for tossing yourself into the pits of despair, you refuse. This year isn't going to take another ounce from you have put your foot down. Enough is enough. This week has you feeling very certain about how you're going to approach the future and it definitely revolves around positivity.

While the world has made you feel like you've been made into an example of pain and heartache, you simply refuse to accept this as your definition. And during this week, it occurs to you that you are the only one who can define who you really are, as this is private info, known only to you. And with this info, you rise above all the experiences you've had this year; you survived, and in your mind, this means that you are successful.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While this week seems to be taking a year to be over with, you happen to be the kind of person who enjoys this kind of lag; the downtime is just what you've needed, and you will be taking full advantage of the week at hand. Rather than play into Mercury retrograde's game, you dodge the confusion and resort to one of your favorite pastimes, one that doesn't require heavy communication or anything that the retrograde could ruin: you like to blob.

Yes, that's right. The technical word here is 'blob.' It means sitting around your house, doing nothing, for days on end, and enjoying every single second of it. That's what the last week of the year means to you, and you're going to enjoy it very much. The pressure is OFF, and that's all you really needed. Good for you, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's a great week for you because all of your December self-reflection has finally left you in peace. You've figured out your life, Sagittarius, and because 2022 was not exactly an easy year for you, all you can do is put your best Sagittarius foot forward, believing that there's nowhere to go but up.

This week stimulates all the good Sag optimism; and while others are out there, drinking champagne and getting wrecked, you'll be home, snug and safe, binging all the telenovelas a person can handle.

You'll get to kick back and imagine all the lovely things you'll be doing in '23, including the thousand and one creative projects that you can wait to sink your teeth into. '23 is going to be so bright, you'll have to wear shades.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.