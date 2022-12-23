The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Runs Cold During Moon Conjunct Pluto On December 24, 2022

Some zodiac signs find out that their love has run cold during the Moon conjunct Pluto transit on December 24, 2022.

There are days when we feel like our lives are out of control and that somehow, all of our dreams have turned to dust. "Where did my life go?" "Have I really wasted this much time?"

These are some of the questions that will come up today, as moon conjunction Pluto sets us up for a day of hellish introspection and a few interesting moments of crisp mental clarity.

We feel the pressure of life itself on this day; our priorities are directed toward how the heck we're going to get ourselves back on the right track again.

We will go over some of the mistakes we've made this year, and in doing so, we will come to some very obvious conclusions, one of them being that we are not as interested in our romantic partner anymore.

That's a sad realization, but once it takes hold of our minds, it will only manifest as a chilly attitude and a cold reception.

We simply don't have the bandwidth for love right now, as we feel our personal situation is not worth the effort.

Cold is to be expected when we're dealing with the effect of a planet that is notoriously made up of frozen gas. And be it Christmas Eve or not, certain zodiac signs of astrology will simply not be in the joyous mood of the season.

If we were to get what we want on this day, we would step into the future where the break up has already happened and we wouldn't feel the pressure to make it so.

We are bothered by our partners on this day, and our only true response to them is coldness.

The three zodiac signs whose love runs cold during the Moon conjunct Pluto on December 24, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Every now and then you can't even bear to look at the person you are with. Sure, you love them to pieces, but when they annoy you, as they will on this day, December 24, you will do that thing you are famous for: going cold on a person while leaving them to figure it all out on their own.

You know you are in control here, and you take away their power by delivering only silence when they need answers. You are manipulative in this way, Aries, and during moon conjunction Pluto, you don't mind if your partner feels bad, or nervous.

In your mind, they deserve it, for whatever you've deemed so punishable. You will go out of your way to make this person feel bad today, simply by ignoring them and giving them the silent treatment. Your love has run cold and the only thing you have left is silence and enmity for the one you call 'partner.'

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you can't stand a person, you refuse to look into their eyes. You feel that you do not want to waste your precious eyesight on them, and even though it may come off as passive-aggressive, you are willing to be that way to make sure this person gets the point. And the point is: "You have angered me and now I can't stand looking at you."

Unfortunately, the person in question is more than likely your romantic partner, and the dynamic here is so raw and awful that you will go out of your way to treat this person like trash, knowing you are making them feel terrible for just being alive.

You don't do anything halfway, Sagittarius, and so, when you call it quits on a person, as you will be doing during moon conjunction Pluto, you'll deliver such cold that this poor soul will be shivering and shaking by the time you're done with them.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your love has run cold on friends, family, and on the person, you are in a romantic relationship with. You'd like to feel the good cheer of the season, but you can't allow yourself to have a good time because you are just so bothered by everyone!

You know this is going to turn around and that eventually you'll calm down and relax on out, but you are just so annoyed at certain people today and you feel that if you're to survive this day, you need to wall up your emotions and pull out the COLD card.

This is pure Moon conjunct Pluto behavior, and while it doesn't feel JOYOUS, it does feel protective, and that's basically what you'll be doing today: protecting yourself, your heart, your mind, and your psyche. You know this will pass but as for now, it's time to shut down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.