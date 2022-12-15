The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 16, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, December 16, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

We are edging closer to the end of December and the close of 2022.

Sagittarius season marks this time of year when celebrations involve travel, going on adventures with family and friends while socializing, and wishing others well.

Today's astrology forecast includes the Moon in Libra, urging each of us to find balance amid all the excitement.

Here's what the day has in store for your zodiac sign starting on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are a natural leader, and today you may find yourself winning the center of attention award in your friendship circle.

This is a sweet spot where you can exercise your influence while making a positive impression.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is an excellent day for you, Taurus. With the Moon in sociable Libra, you have a lot of people wanting to be there for you.

Have a big project you need to complete? Don't be shy. Ask for the help you need, and delegate little things to others. They will shine!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You need to be free, Gemini. Today's energy moves you in all sorts of fun ways, and it's time to explore what life has to offer.

From going shopping and checking out what is in stores with a friend to catch a moving spontaneously at the end of the day, life feels bright. There are too many wonderful things to explore.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are only a few days left before the kids are out of school, family members start to fly home, and the house is filled with laughter and gams.

This is your time to rush and complete any small details. You want to make sure that everything is just right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What's better than having a long, fun chat with a good friend you adore?

It's a great day to call up an old friend where time never seems to change anything about your relationship. Check in with people you've not spoken to in some time to say 'hello.'

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you want to rearrange the furniture for a whole new look.

If you feel tired of how things are laid out in your living room or personal space, it might not mean you need to buy a bunch of new things. Try a new layout instead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters your sign today making it the perfect occasion to plan a spa day or to schedule some time for rest and relaxation.

Even if you decide to just look around a bookstore while sipping your favorite hot beverage, find some time just for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Letting go of an old friend can feel tricky, even if they are toxic. You know that the relationship can not continue, but the emptiness they leave beyond can feel like a hole in your heart.

Be strong, Scorpio. Soon you'll make a new friend and be glad you didn't settle for a relationship that was not in your best interest.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Even if you are an introverted soul, today will have you longing to spend time with a friend.

Relationships are the spice of life, Sagittarius. When you get to squeeze in time with an acquaintance or bestie, you appreciate your me-time even more.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Problems at work can become a bit more intense when everyone is worried about their jobs and the cost of living at this time. The tension can lead to drama and pettiness among peers.

Don't hesitate to speak up if you have to take something to your Human Resource person. That's what they are there for.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is the season when you can gain a deep appreciation for the various types of religions in the world, especially those much different from your own.

From Hannukkah to Kwanzaa, Christmas it's a great time to celebrate with friends who come from various walks of life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are a giver, Pisces. Today, you see the beauty in all things around you; it opens your heart to explore the meaning of this time of year even more.

You feel the love around you, and where you see a need, you're one of the first people to try and help where you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.