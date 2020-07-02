Why 'Complicated Women' Attract The Best Men

Think you're "too complicated" to find a man? Think again.

A woman is complicated for a very good reason: to separate the horny, needy and desperate guys from the one man who can uniquely love, adore and appreciate her. What men refer to as "playing games" is actually unconscious testing on the part of a woman. It's so unconscious she doesn't even realize that she's doing it, but she is.

These tests are opportunities for a guy to begin to demonstrate that he's "The One," the man who is committed and focused on her above all others and will protect her, love her and be faithfully committed to her and only her.

Here's what this looks like in real life:

A couple is out on a movie date. It's late and it's been snowing lightly while the movie was on. They came in different vehicles and parked on opposite sides of the parking lot, and now they're planning to head to a restaurant to continue their evening.

When they realize they're parked on opposite sides of the lot, he offers to walk her to her car.

She says, "No, it's fine. You're parked on the other side of the lot. I'll meet you at the restaurant in a few minutes."

What he hears: "I appreciate you being gentlemen enough to offer, but I'm fine," and so he hugs her and heads over to his car.

He just failed the test. Ironically, she might not even realize she'd given him the opportunity to demonstrate if he's the kind of stand-up man she's looking for.

A better response could have been, "It's no trouble, and you're wearing heels in this snow. I'm happy to walk with you. I'll get you to your car and then we can swing around and pick mine up. Besides, you're going to need someone to brush the snow off your car while you warm it up."

Not only would he have proven himself to be a gentleman, but they would have had an opportunity to create a little physical deliciousness while they walked arm in arm. The unconscious locks that she has around "Am I going to allow this guy access to my mind, body, and soul?" have begun to open.

Do guys like complicated women? Well, a woman needs to feel that a man recognizes her need to be adored and protected. Evolved men are capable of this; ones still doing their work aren't. A wise woman waits for the man who aces these tests and passes up the ones who fail their unconscious standards.

Until a man is capable of reading these signs and passing the tests, he isn't capable of creating a space that makes a woman feel adored, and the "locks" to her body and her heart will remain closed.

A woman who settles for a guy who is fundamentally decent but fails these tests will eventually be disappointed — not because he doesn't have the potential to be a good partner, but because he's not yet fully matured.

A woman who maintains high standards is the one who attracts men willing to do the work and figure it out how to make a connection. She's guaranteed to end up with a magnificent man instead of just a needy or horny one.

Graham White began the highly popular Facebook page What Evolved Women Want after speaking with hundreds of women fed up with the lack of single men who they were attracted to on all levels. His expertise in understanding human behavior comes from decades of working as a marketing strategist and building the world's largest coaching program with 150 coaches and 20,000 clients.