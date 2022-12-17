The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 18, 2022

If you were wondering where the passion and excitement in your love life went, you might stand a chance at picking it up again on this day, December 18. Things are looking good today, with the transits being the Moon in Scorpio and Sun sextile Moon.

It's like an invitation to get closer and offered to us via the planetary transits. How nice of them to think of us! For the couples who thought they'd never see passion again, think again, folks. Scorpio is in town, and it's not leaving without a standing ovation.

The lack of inhibition is what helps us out today. These transits work for us in how they make us feel unthreatened—and therefore at ease. This sense of ease trickles down, and we feel pretty good about ourselves before we realize it.

And when we feel good about ourselves, our confidence makes us love magnets. We want to share ourselves, as we aren't fearful of rejection or an adverse reaction; we feel so good about ourselves today that we can't help but attract the best responses.

And that means a healthy love life is in store for today, at least. Who knows about tomorrow, but as they say, 'strike while the iron is hot.' If you've been looking for the perfect excuse to get together with your honey, then take advantage of the easy-breezy-beautiful vibe that today offers us all.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in Love on December 18, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are already among the uninhibited of the zodiac signs, so you're practically in bliss when you get the chance to fly your flag. You don't see anything as a hindrance today. Things seem to work out reasonably well between you and someone special. You know what you'd like to do.

Because the Scorpio Moon enables you with all sorts of confidence, you'll be approaching your loved one today to bring back the passion and the excitement. Good thing they happen to be as into it as you are! On December 18, you feel that all the heaviness in the world can wait its turn.

The drama and the hassles, the bills and the work worries—these things need to get in line. You have one thing on your mind today: being deeply in love with your personality and showing them how much you love them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio Moon has you feeling like a true Scorpio. In terms of love and romance, that's an extraordinary way to go. You are so into your partner today; they can't go wrong, and even if they could, you'd find a way to make them seem like a champion. You see nothing in your lover but the promise of a good time, and on this day, you'll be enjoying this person in body, mind and soul.

The time has come to throw off the kid gloves and get down with the reality of your love. It's passionate and intense and inspires you to want more and more. You are lucky to have someone on this day, and if you are a single Scorpio, then understand this: you won't be for much longer. Keep an eye out for love today, as it will be hard to avoid.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luck in love looks like you got the affirmation you needed, and you most certainly did need this. This refers to your need to be told that you are loved, lovely, and lovable. You don't believe it now and then, and while you don't like to put in on someone else to have the chore of making you feel loved, you also can't help it. You want to be told that you are loved; it's that simple.

And today, during the Scorpio Moon, you will find out that you are loved and badly wanted. Your partner is someone you trust, so it's impressive when they go out of their way to give you what you want when you want it. You are impressed by this person, but it's only the beginning, Sagittarius. Today will let you experience the love you've always wanted. Nice to feel this way every once in a while, eh?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.