The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscope On December 14, 2022

While December 14, 2022, is both the bringer of good and rough news, three zodiac signs will interpret today's transit influence as harsher than expected.

We have the Moon in Virgo on this day, and depending on who we are; we may utilize this 'perfectionist' energy for the wrong purposes.

We have a chance today to make things right at work, at play and in our relationships. With the Moon in Virgo and sun square Neptune on high, we may do the wrong thing; it's all about how we interpret the energy.

Today is when we start with incredibly good intentions; we're ready and set to go.

We know where this day is heading and want to be a part of it. Where we go wrong is how we direct our enthusiasm, as today comes with a lot of 'get up and go' energy.

We could become a little too greedy; we want to achieve, and if anything suddenly becomes an obstacle, we find we have no patience.

Virgo energy will have us feeling intolerant, and as it goes with hyped-up feelings, that intolerance will turn into bitter arguments and ego flare-ups.

We have this day of miraculous potential, but some will ruin it. Not because we want to ruin anything but because we can't help it. Sun square Neptune has got a hold on our minds, and it has us 'wishing for a bright future,' although our doubtfulness will step in and destroy whatever it is we believe in.

Virgo energy is here to help us make sense of everything, but on occasion, as it will be on this day, the tides get turned on us and having said that, nothing will make sense. Eek!

3 Signs Who Will Have a Rough Day on December 14, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The only thing that gets to you today is your self-doubt; whenever that happens, it turns into frustration. You are not someone who easily doubts yourself, but when you do, as you will during the Moon in Virgo, you will refocus that energy in such a way that you begin to take out those frustrations on other people, mostly the people you love.

Family members may want to back away from you on this day, as they are the first line for your combative mind.

You know that everything you do today has the potential for great success, even the tiny things.

Yet, you can't help but give in to your racing mind; you cannot rest today. You want to, but you can't find an opening. Today is rough because you sincerely wanted things to work out. Yet, everything, including yourself, seems to stand in the way.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During the Moon in Virgo, all the things that naturally bother you will come into focus very heavily. This transit is particular; it's nit-picky and intense, and on this day, December 14, 2022, it's going to hit you in the way of you finding fault in everything. This is already something you do daily, so having the pulse of Virgo in there doesn't help things much.

Since you are a Gemini, the last thing you need on this day is misinformation to enter the picture and throw you off.

Truly it's the last thing you need. Because all it takes is one teensy little shadow of a doubt to send you back where you started. This day is rough for you, Gemini because you can find the forward momentum anywhere. You are stuck, deciding on something, and it doesn't look like you'll come to a decision anytime too soon.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The good news is that you'll receive good news on this day. However, this news might open up the proverbial 'can-o-worms' for you, which could end up bringing you a less-than-stellar day in life. It's December 14, mid-month, and you are just starting to feel the season's spirit.

At first, you'd think this was a good thing as it seems seductive enough to draw you into its magic.

On the other hand, there's something about the season that makes you feel sad or, worse: unworthy. For someone as confident and as filled with self-esteem as you are, naturally, it's hard for you to feel like you're less than yourself.

Virgo energy has you pulling yourself apart, finding faults with the person you are. You'll be fine once this transit has passed, and you'll be able to return to your wild and crazy optimistic self shortly. Today, however, is for dark feelings and a little self-disgust. NO WORRIES, it won't last!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.