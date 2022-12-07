The 3 Zodiac Signs With the Best Horoscopes On Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Full Moon in Gemini peaked in the late evening hours yesterday, which means it will still be in effect for the next three days.

This week's Full Moon energy challenges three specific zodiac signs to remain motivated despite limitations.

On December 8, 2022, the magic starts with the best horoscopes for three zodiac signs in astrology.

While the Moon in Gemini asked you to reflect more deeply on the decisions and choices you make for yourself and your life, today, the Moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, bringing in some illusions to your thought process.

Neptune in Pisces just recently turned direct and, because of that, has been operating more intensely than usual.

It is a return to hope and optimism, yet it can make it easier to believe that things will work out for the best without having to do anything to achieve it.

This is the illusion that Neptune is trying to cast over the day and is passive.

Mars will be retrograde in Gemini until the middle of next year, and its current position in Gemini has been an essential part of this lunar event.

In retrograde motion, it feels harder to act or like you are more aware of all the different existing decisions; this is what Neptune in Pisces is capitalizing on, making you feel as if everything will somehow work out.

It is not all bad; you need faith and trust in the divine. Still, it is also about remembering that things only work out magically when you take steps to align yourself to that life path.

If not, you are essentially working against yourself or giving the power over others to dictate your path.

The energy today will seem incredibly hopeful. The Gemini Moon and Neptune in Pisces move through the skies; however, it is crucial to recognize that no matter how much it seems you are being supported by the universe, you still have a conscious choice.

While Neptune was retrograde, it was harder to find that hope permeating the energy today, but now that it is back, you must balance it with action.

Wishing ultimately doesn’t create success but taking action does.

It is time to embrace the hardworking energy of Capricorn and get down to business.

Focus on organizing, planning, and keeping the long game in your sight versus the short one so that you truly focus on creating the life you genuinely want rather than just band-aid solutions.

As the month progresses, it will become easier to take action and keep hope in your heart but take the steps that align to creating a life you love. Still, it will take concentrated focus to make it happen.

There may still be some impulsiveness floating around in the atmosphere today, which can work for you. Make sure that whatever you choose now is something you are also choosing for a lifetime.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Thursday, December 8, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It has been challenging for you to focus on what matters. If you have been choosing to coast along and ride the wave of the Full Moon and Mars retrograde energy, it is not necessarily a terrible thing, but you want to ensure you are still going in the direction you hope to.

Mars retrograde in your sign can slow you down enough to become more thoughtful and reflective. Still, it is also making you more passive than usual, which may result in you overlooking things you should not.

It may feel like taking action is a few weeks away, but it does not mean you can hope for the best. Even if you must remain quiet about what you are thinking or planning, it does not mean you cannot still set yourself up for success.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As the Gemini Moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, it focuses on relationships and home. This area began seeing action in October when Mars in Gemini squared off with Neptune in Pisces. The energy between Gemini and Pisces represents a climax or crisis point. It is a moment when action no longer becomes something you can put off.

You have to change something; the best way to do that is by changing how you do things. You have been invited to step into a more abundant and fulfilling life, which may mean certain aspects of your current life must be closed.

Still, it is all about creating positive change. Please do not focus on all that will be disruptive. Still, instead, all that will be wonderful and trust at the moment that the universe guides you to finally make that decision that really will change your entire life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Everything will be okay, Pisces, but it does not mean you do not have to choose. As you shift from career focus to one more personal matter, it is essential to remember what matters most to you. Neptune and Jupiter are currently together in Pisces, helping you make your dreams as big and beautiful as possible.

Mars and the Moon in Gemini will still be bringing changes to your home and family life; however, what they bring may not fully arrive until after the new year. Until then, it is vital to keep that divine trust and make sure that your choices are all about what matters most to you, as this will help you ultimately be prepared for the blessings on the way.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.