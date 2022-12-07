The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Better Off Single During Sun Opposite Mars On December 8, 2022

It takes a lot of self-reflection to come up with the idea that we are better off NOT in a romantic relationship than in one. While the world wants everyone to be the same, we're not alike; some are happier.

One size does not fit all in this wild, wonderful world. And when we come under the influence of the Sun opposite Mars, we know in our hearts what is best for us.

While this transit works on our sense of strength and independence, it's much more about how we feel about ourselves and how realistic we are about our values.

Are we the people who want to be in committed love relationships, or is that something we've done, learned from, and now feel might not be the path for us? During the Sun opposite Mars on December 8, 2022, we will be honest with ourselves; we need to be single. Truth is truth.

It's not easy to go against the grain. We are practically programmed from birth to go for romance, to settle into relationships, and to BE WITH SOMEONE, no matter how we feel.

Today's transit wakes us up in the need to be real about how we feel, despite how unpopular our feelings may be. We are the ones living our lives, and so it is we who owe ourselves the truth. Today's truth comes from the revelation that three zodiac signs in astrology are better off single.

The three zodiac signs who are better off single during the Sun opposite Mars on December 8, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've known that you were better off single since you had your first date, but you were also curious about what the hubbub was about. Everyone in your life seemed to have partnered off with someone, so it was worth your while to give it a shot.

You've seen success in relationships and failures, and in your book, it's all been worthwhile. After all, knowledge and experience have always been your thing, so why not make it a complete experience?

During the Sun opposite Mars, you will come to the happy conclusion that, after evaluating your life's experience with love and romance, there's only one life for you: the single life. You are way better off on your own than you are with someone. Good for experience, but not for life. You are, by nature, a loner, and the single life suits you well.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The one thing that keeps you from getting into a relationship is that you don't want to be with just one person. Experience has taught you that only some are into that lifestyle, meaning the lifestyle that works best in open relationships. You'd love to be in an open relationship.

Still, it seems nobody wants to be in one with you, and so, rather than fight it, you feel comfortable just dropping out of the game altogether.

You are a unique person, Libra, and while there's nothing wrong with your approach toward love and romance, it's hard for you to find someone like you, and that is what you require: someone who is just like you. Still, you are calm and collected, and if living the single life is what you end up with, in the long run, you'll find it a much better 'plan' than anything else.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might be the only one you know who is single, or at least HAPPY and single. Most people in your life who are without a mate believe they are incomplete. They feel like failures and outcasts. Not you.

You are one of those folks who state their single status with pride. The truth is, you're not into compromise, and as you get older, that rings truer by the day.

During the Sun opposite Mars, it will be evident that you don't run with this crowd; the people in your life are into their thing, and their thing is not yours. You are your boss; you decide what 'completes' you, and as far as you know, it's not a person, that's for sure.

Love is great, and you're all for it. You support your friends in their committed relationships and are even great at giving advice. But committing your life to another? Nah, ah, not happening in Sagittarius's world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.