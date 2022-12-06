The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The Full Moon in Gemini rises today, reflecting the polarity of different paths.

Full Moons are when the Sun is opposite the Moon, bringing awareness to your emotional self and the decisions and choices you make in your physical life.

It is a time of fruition and completion when events and themes from the past six months' lunar cycle peak.

The New Moon in Gemini occurred on May 30th, 2022; you have unconsciously reflected on your different paths and choices since then.

Gemini represents the signs of the twins, of two different options, two choices, and even two ways of being, which exist in every aspect of life.

So often, when faced with a moment of decision, it can seem like there is only one option; however, if you are still yourself and quiet your mind along with your fears, you will see that there are two.

Two paths or two doors come down to your higher or lower self and which option you are ready to choose for your life direction.

But the thing with these paths is that as you choose one, the other disappears, ceasing to become a part of your reality.

Today’s Full Moon is a chance to look more closely at the options available to you now.

This is the first Full Moon since the eclipse season last month and this year's final one.

The stakes are high as you have said that you do not want this year to end as it began, yet to have that happen, you also have to start making different decisions.

This week, there is a lot of activity regarding truth, communication and even relationships as Neptune's retrograde in Pisces ends and Mercury and Venus shift into diligent Capricorn.

When it comes to relationships, the experience is not just about having a partner or the intoxicating feeling of love. Today is about recognizing who you choose to spend your life with will have the most significant impact on the direction you take.

This is what it means to choose your highest self versus your lower self.

In the week ahead, look for opportunities to upgrade your path and places where you can stretch yourself to grow or take a risk for something you honestly believe in.

Retrograde Mars will be closely tied to this lunar event which means that you could feel a greater passion for what is truly meant for you or even feel an overwhelming sense of frustration that seems to boil over.

The thing with Mars retrogrades, alongside this Moon, is that sometimes you need to be pushed to the brink. When pushed, you see what it means to choose consciously versus unconsciously. You learn to embrace a higher path even if it means leaving behind aspects of your old life.

Because to choose is to be aware that each one forever changes your life.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Wednesday, December 7, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is your annual Full Moon and a chance to upgrade your life so that you are living your greatest truth. Gemini energy activates your sense of self, who you are, what you believe in and what you need.

By having this Full Moon highlight this energy opposite the Sun and Venus in Sagittarius, there could be a greater truth about whether your relationship honors your whole truth.

If you have held yourself back or changed yourself in any way to make your relationship work, now is the time to choose yourself above all others. Sometimes this is the choice that ultimately will change everything else.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Full Moon and Mars retrograde in Gemini brings turning points to your romantic relationships. You have been and are being encouraged to dream big, live abundantly and expand in all the ways you feel your soul calling you to.

Relationships are at the forefront of your focus right now as you realize that the more you settle in one area of your life, the more you tend to do in all other areas.

Gemini energy rules your romantic relationship sector, so as the Full Moon and Mars meet here, you will come to some significant realizations about your life, what has been motivating your decisions and what is already over.

At the same time, Neptune, Jupiter, and asteroid Juno are in Pisces, helping you change things at home once this new awareness comes in. Right now, the time has come to choose love, honestly.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Gemini energy rules your home and family sector. As the Full Moon and Mars meet here in this zodiac sign, you will see some movement in terms of something that has been in the works for a while.

Mars is all about ambition. Mars retrograde in Gemini has you reflect more deeply on what you genuinely want while the Moon is helping you connect to your deepest feelings.

Hold space for all possibilities right now, Pisces. Jupiter and Neptune are together in your zodiac sign for another couple of weeks which means this is the time for magic.

Never again will you have these two powerhouses meet in your zodiac sign in this lifetime. As much as you crave romance and freedom, you also dream of a relationship and family that feels at home. You must give yourself what you have always needed at this lunar event.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.