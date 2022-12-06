The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Long Distance Relationship Ends On December 7, 2022

Today is December 7, 2022, and the time has come for three zodiac signs involved in long-distance relationships or online romances to end it all.

It's the end of the year, and we're all looking to wrap our lives in friendly little packages with lovely little bows; we want to know where we stand in our love lives.

The idea of telling someone that we have still involved with some person online or that our 'partner' lives in another country have become less glamorous than it might have been once upon a time.

On December 7, we will be in the presence of the Moon conjunct to Mars. In terms of our long-distance relationship, this transit will have us wanting answers. Now.

Are we ever going to meet? Are we ever going to see each other? Is this thing working? These are the questions we don't like to ask ourselves, but this transit isn't into accepting denial as an answer.

Mars energy provokes a response—we must know: is this long-distance relationship going to work? After this day, the answer will be clear: No, it will not work.

An interesting thing happens when we start thinking about the reality of what we have when what we have is so tiny.

We start to see how BIG a deal we made about something that has never really had a chance because, on some deep level, we knew. We knew it wasn't going to last. And after today, we will set ourselves free.

Walking into a new year with someone who is 'out there and never here' wastes our precious time. Splat. That's the sound of long-distance relationships falling apart.

The three zodiac signs whose long-distance relationship ends during the Moon conjunct Mars on December 7, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you are passionate, you always take chances with your love life. You agreed to a long-distance relationship because you believe in them. That is until you start to catch wind of the fact that this person on the other end of the 'line' is not doing much to make it more than a long distance.

You take to the transit Moon conjunct Mars very well, and it inspires you to find your courage to finally put this thing to bed, so to speak.

It's one thing to feel the thrill of newness and the mystery of a person who isn't in your presence, but it's another thing altogether to put your life on the line for them, waiting for them to come through for you when you know for sure that they aren't going to be doing that.

Today is the day you draw the line, Aries. You want more, you deserve more, and it's time to get what you need.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you are honest with yourself, you know what you're doing; you are using someone for fun, and the idea that they are not in your face, as in you are having a long-distance love affair with them, makes it better. You don't have to deal with them all the time, and you've come to enjoy the scarcity of your communications. When you need them, you call them.

You ignore them when you don't need them—and vice versa.

During the Moon conjunct with Mars, you'll find out that your long-distance lover has someone else in their life who is giving them much more than you can, and why? Because they are in this person's life, upfront and personal-like. Nice while it lasted, but your ego won't be able to take the fact that you're not the only one in this person's life. Time to end that call.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During Moon conjunct Mars, you'll grow weary of the long-distance relationship that you're in because it will occur to you that this love affair is lacking in way too many ways. It was fun, but does it need to go on into the next year? That feels humiliating, doesn't it, Aquarius?

You love to have fun and enjoy the company of loving people, but where is this loving person when you need them?

Because you are open, you try everything; you decide what is good for you and what is bad based on your real-life experience.

This long-distance love affair has proved to be tedious. You're not getting anything out of it any longer, and all your efforts to bring life to it feel futile. Essentially, you are bored to death by having to keep this up, and so, when it falls apart, you will welcome the change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.