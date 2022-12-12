The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During Sun Sextile Saturn On December 12, 2022

When the Sun shines down on our love lives, we see everything as part of love itself.

We have a chance as if we've stepped out of invisibility and into the bright, accepting light of the Sun, where all things are possible, and all we can see is a potential success.

There are drawbacks to solar transits; however, this one, the Sun sextile Saturn, tends to make us see things that aren't necessarily there.

Because so much love accompanies this transit, love will be a big topic today. Still, we may encounter a problem when we fall for the wrong person, thinking they are the right one.

The Sun deceives us!

It's really about Saturn here. It's about how hopes are dashed by its negative push. Even though we can make Saturn's energy work for us, on this day, December 12, 2022, it may push us in the wrong direction. We may end up falling in love with someone wrong for us on many levels. It's a real 'Saturn Love,' and that can't be all that good.

Falling for the wrong person isn't a total loss, just a time-waster or, perhaps, not even that. All experiences are here to teach us, and while we don't automatically sign on for the hard times via the mistakes we make, we may end up getting something good out of this whole mistake.

We will see how loving we are and how patient and brave we are for making the efforts we make. During the Sun sextile Saturn, finding the best love may not be easy, but we can at least pat ourselves on the back for trying. A for effort!

The three zodiac signs which fall for the wrong person during the Sun sextile Saturn on December 12, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's easy for you to fall in love with the wrong person because you will never believe that your choices would lead you to anything or anyone wrong for you. You trust so intensely in your judgment that you cannot see the forest for the trees, as they say. Today brings the rude awakening: you have fallen for someone so unsuitable for you that it's laughable.

But you're the only person who doesn't see it that way. During Sun sextile Saturn, you'll respond to the call of love, but your focus will lead you to the wrong person.

You will project attributes onto this person only to discover that everything great about them depends on your belief in that greatness and that, in reality...they're not so great. You believed them into existence, and now, during the Saturn transit, you'll get to see the truth of this person.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you feel so desperate for love that you make these radical decisions to get what you need without vetting the players first. During the Sun sextile Saturn, you will flirt with someone. This flirtation makes you think you have a chance with them, even though they have no genuine interest in you.

Your dissatisfaction with life has you looking for someone to fill the void; you gravitate toward anyone who will talk with you.

Should they flirt, then you consider them your next true love? While it's sweet that you want to be loved, you tend to throw people out when they no longer serve you — especially when you find someone flirty to distract you.

Once again, you'll flirt your way into a state where you start to believe in the person you're flirting with, only to find out they have no interest.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On this day, December 12, 2022, you will find yourself giving it one last try...in terms of your romantic life. You want a partner and you may already have one, but you want another one. Someone different. You want to break up with the person you are with.

Because of the Sun's sextile Saturn influence, you don't realize that you'll be looking to anyone to become that partner simply because you feel stifled and have to get away.

You, at this point, believe that the only way to get free of the situation you're presently in is by recreating the same situation with another person.

The drag is that there is no other person for you right now. There's breaking up and sticking it out, but nothing good can come if you fall for someone else right now. This influence will have you looking deeply into your love life. Perhaps there's something you can salvage.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.