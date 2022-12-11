The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 12, 2022

Everybody is on everybody else's nerves this week. While that might be a setup for the kiss and makeup scenario, it's not going to be easy to get through the first part.

We need to fight it out to figure out that we don't like fighting it out. So, on December 12, 2022, we will spend way too much time feeling like we have to defend something that we may or may not even believe in.

That's how pride works; it blinds and hurts relationships.

Today's transit guide has us working with moon square Uranus and the Moon sextile Mars, these are both powerful transits, albeit confusing and somewhat negative.

Today will have us feeling very 'testy,' Who will we end up testing? Our loved ones, of course. It's as if we are desperate to find something to do on this day.

The only thing we can come up with is to tease someone they are sensitive about. We need a better hobby!

The worst part about today is that we KNOW we are causing damage, and we can't stop ourselves.

Three zodiac signs will take that way too far and end up hurting others simply because we feel frisky and scrappy.

We want to engage with someone, and all we have to offer is our negative outlook on life. We will challenge others today because we are afraid to look within ourselves for answers.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 12, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today will be a balancing act for you, Libra, as you figure out where you want to place your emotions. You could show the world that you aren't who they think you are, as you assume everyone thinks of you as cool, calm, and well-balanced.

Yet, today, December 12, have you feeling anything but balanced? You need to blow off some steam, which is where you find your trouble today.

You have a feeling you know what's at the bottom of all your woe today, but rather than look into it, you push it aside and give in to your anger instead. You do not want to look at something in your life and this thing keeps happening. It may be time to go deeper, Libra. Feel it to heal it, and all that.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This might end up being a day that you resent. You didn't want any of the chores associated with this day, and you didn't want to 'have to show up for anybody's anything.

You feel like being alone and in your head because you know yourself very well: if you are alone, you won't be telling anyone off, and you'd instead get through this day alone than be part of the negativity that you could potentially be spouting, left and right, throughout the day.

Your ability to say a scathing thing to people is unchecked today, as the Moon square Uranus tends to thrust insults into the spotlight.

But you're not to blame, Capricorn; you are trying to keep it cool. You may fail, but you know yourself well enough to know that staying OUT of the game, on this day, is way better than being a player.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Moon square Uranus will have you believing your lie on this day, Aquarius. While you don't like to think that you've lied to yourself, you know the truth: you are trying your best not to admit it. You'll notice that you decided to live a certain way, in rebellion, and it doesn't feel like your rebellious move is paying off for you.

You do NOT want to look at what you've done wrong as it's almost impossible for you to admit defeat or wrongdoing. You are stubborn about owning your failed moves, as you can't allow that kind of negativity.

What you've done instead is that you've built yourself a world based on a lie, and now, during this holiday season, it's coming back to bite you. Truth hurts, but once it's out in the open, you never have to deal with it again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.