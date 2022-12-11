The 3 Zodiac Signs With the Best Horoscopes On Monday, December 12, 2022

Today’s energy brings you hope as the Sun in Sagittarius creates positive karmic friction with Saturn in Aquarius.

Yesterday was about self-growth and communicating through a place of deep feeling to those who are part of your journey.

While the Gemini Full Moon is almost a week past, you can expect to continue to process and feel its energies until the New Moon in Capricorn in just over a week.

Because of that, there is a feeling for many right now that where you are at this moment is not where you are meant to remain.

Yet, when thinking about it, it can often feel so big and daunting that you become overwhelmed.

This slow progress is beneficial as you are given time to feel, process, and start taking some of those steps forward.

The Sun is still in Sagittarius, creating not only hope and a blinding optimism but also the courage to forge ahead no matter the circumstances.

As it creates a karmic connection with Saturn, the lord of time and karma, in Aquarius, you will feel like you can make progress.

The meeting of these two powerhouses in the sky represents a time for greater commitment, think proposals or elopements, love, and the ability to feel like you are genuinely healing from the past, enabling you to see the future with greater clarity.

This happens after you feel the emotions that came up yesterday.

Often, it seems easier to avoid how you feel by overthinking and worrying, yet this space does not offer clarity; instead, it only ceases to provide it.

The lesson in this is that your feelings and not your thoughts hold the key to the doors you have wanted to open, and of course, you had the key all along.

The Moon is in Leo today as it positively unites Mars in Gemini and then squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

The Leo Moon reminds you to follow your heart at all costs and that it is that emotional part of you that represents your inner and divine truth.

You will be energized to act in its connection with retrograde Mars in Gemini.

Although Mars is still retrograde until the beginning of January, having reached the midpoint of its journey, it is starting to return to the light.

This means that while you will still have to practice patience and commitment to the path ahead, there are steps of progress to be made.

Take today as an opportunity to see where you can make a move.

Similar to the game of chess, instead of merely thinking that you have to go forwards or nothing at all, you may find that a move sideways or even back will help you get ahead more quickly.

It is all about recognizing that not only does progress happen in waves, but it also sometimes means thinking outside the box.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Monday, December 12, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You should feel inspired with hope today as you recognize that what once felt impossible suddenly seems quite doable. Yesterday you had the chance to wade through some important feelings and have conversations with others that could help you open up to some of the limitations that have surrounded you. Today, as your Sagittarius Sun aligns with Saturn in Aquarius, you will be on an energetic high.

That aspect of whatever happened in the past will suddenly seem like something that no longer holds weight over you. It feels different. You are looking at it from a more objective standpoint rather than something you are still entangled within. This allows you to focus on your future and where you want to be.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn in your sign is now delivering some jewels to help you fully embrace this beautiful new chapter of your life. Today it aligns with the Sun in Sagittarius, which will help you bring a new level of authenticity to your friendships and social circle. In contrast, the Leo Moon will bring greater depth and passion to your romantic relationship.

This energy is meant to encourage you to focus on what is rather than what is already behind you. As you do so, you will be infused with the motivation to take greater risks, be more yourself, and make new and exciting plans for your romantic relationship. You only have to shine bright and not let anything hold you back.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

For you, as a Leo, today is all about remembering what lights you up inside. The Moon is in your sign all day, helping you to honor your feelings and to contact the part of you that sometimes goes into hiding once it has been hurt or let down. This is all about vulnerability and true joy.

The Sagittarius Sun reminds you that life is meant to be lived and that it is about opening yourself up to experience all life's pleasures. Saturn in Aquarius is still bringing developments to your romantic relationship as it unites with the Sun in Sagittarius, giving you a chance to believe in hope once again.

Much of this year has centered around letting go of the hurt from your past so that you can allow yourself to believe in love again. Today, you may find out what happens once you do.

