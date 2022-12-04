The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, December 5, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, December 5, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 05, 2022:

Aries

In your heart, you know what it is that you want from a relationship. This is not a time to settle for less than what you are desiring.

When you feel it, you will know what it is you've been searching for and there will be no second-guessing.

Taurus

Be honest about the past. The truth is something you can try to hide, but it often finds its way to the surface when you have suppressed it from the light.

The best thing to do is own your story and show how you have grown from life experiences.

Gemini

You are ready to create a home with a special person. They may not feel the same way out of fear of failure.

You can understand that and your empathy and compassion will draw them closer to your side.

Cancer

Cooking is a form of love. When you take care to put good food into your body and it shows in everything else in your life.

So, when you also extend this dedication to good, quality, and wholesome living to your partner, they feel well-cared for and deeply loved by you.

Leo

Love grows with time. Every day gives you an opportunity to shower your partner with your steady presence.

Insecurities fall away and a sense of trust and companionship takes its place.

Virgo

Choose love that leaves you feeling comfortable and happy. Sometimes people can confuse true love with super-intense emotions that keep you on edge and leave you feeling obsessed.

But the best relationships are built on things that may not be full of highs and lows. It may be slow, simple, and feel like a giant hug.

Libra

A soft voice is much better than a shout of gladness. Say what you need to say without being overly emphatic. You can get your point across with fewer words and silences.

Scorpio

Invest in the relationship with your time and energy. Buying someone gifts is a nice gesture, but nothing in the world can take the place of a simple evening spent together.

Sagittarius

You have to be true to yourself. You may love someone so much that you're tempted to wrap your world around them in order to keep them happy. But the moment you do this, you are giving them someone else. Be yourself and let them fall in love with the truth of who you are.

Capricorn

Leaving someone hurts, and it can feel like you are making a huge mistake. It's not easy to let go of something you know even if it has hurt you. This is a day that requires lots of bravery, and as you continue to do what is best for your future, you'll continue to become more courageous with time.

Aquarius

Keep good friends close. There's something special about a best friend, and who knows? You may find out that this bestie is perfect for you in a romantic way.

Pisces

Love can be found everywhere, and sometimes you meet a person where they work. You might fall in love with a person that you meet at a job, or during a project that you have to work on together. The universe often brings you to the person you need, and it can be in the place you least expected it to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.