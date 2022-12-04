The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, December 5, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, December 5, 2022, is here let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus at the start of the week. The Moon is exalted in this zodiac sign which encourages us to enjoy the best that life has to offer.

With the Moon preparing to meet up with Uranus in Taurus during this transit, we can expect to hear reports of more instability in the marketplace.

What will this day bring into your life personally? Read on to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Buy something nice for yourself. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of money and personal property, and this is a great time for interior decorating and doing updates to real estate that you own.

If you have a big home project you'd like to start, schedule an appointment with a contractor or an interior designer for advice and tips.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's good to work on yourself and to strive to be the best version of who you are. The Moon is in your zodiac sign, the house of personal development.

If you've been thinking about going back to school or want to learn a new skill, this week make it a point to check out programs that fit your needs and desires.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When was the last time you updated your passwords online? The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Be careful about online scams, phishing emails, and things that can be accidentally exposed like your credit card number or data while shopping online.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is a great time for getting in touch with old friends, especially people whom you worked with and worked for.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of friendships. Send out e-greeting cards or a simple note on LinkedIn.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's always good to keep your professional information updated online.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of career, so if you have a Muckrack account, a LinkedIn Profile, or a blog you have not polished in a minute, check them out to brush up any details that are outdated and need revamping.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a great time to pay a visit to your alma matter or to check out philosophies that you are interested in learning more about.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of education. The world is constantly changing, and so it's always good to stay in the know through seminars, events, and hearing lecturers on new findings based on research and facts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes things come up that you did not expect. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of secrets.

You may be hearing some information you needed to know about a person in your life. Be sure to confirm facts and always check before assuming a story is 100 percent true.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Take the time to decide to whom you would like to devote your time and what you want to accomplish.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitments. Be selective with your schedule and don't waste time on things that truly aren't what brings you joy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Make a game plan for your 2023. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of routines.

If certain things did not work for you, now is a great time to look at how to change them. If something did work for you, keep it and do what you can to secure that routine for the following year.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Make time for fun and play. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of creativity.

Consider joining a group that does the type of art that you enjoy. Find a place that encourages the same energy you are looking to get more of that feeds your imagination and creativity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a great time to reunite with relatives, parents, and grandparents you don't get to see all of the time.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of family. See what dates may work for a visit before the year is over.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Enjoy some writing or penning your thoughts into a journal.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication, so if you have been thinking of crafting a few poems, blogging, or starting to write a book, this is a great time to brainstorm and put words to paper.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.