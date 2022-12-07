The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 8, 2022

Three zodiac signs benefit from rough horoscopes between the Moon trine Saturn and the Sun opposite Mars on December 8, 2022.

Even though our daily transit lineup is harsh, and we can likely expect a few quarrels during the day, there is something good to come from it.

These transits, when placed together, become challenging we will witness conflict today in one way or another.

There's a hint of legality here, meaning that we might have a run-in with the law or find ourselves battling it out over money and finance.

December is terrible enough on the pocket, with all the gift-giving and meal-prepping that most of us do.

The last thing we want is money hassles — though it's pretty typical to be stressed out over money in December.

The Saturn and Mars influence only makes us nervous during this time, and if we're nervous, we're distracted.

This day is about distraction, making the wrong move, and worrying about things that may or may not be worth the worry.

The real problem is with the Sun opposite Mars, as there's just too much focus on the bad here.

This transit is like a laser beam focused on everything we don't want to look at. How we interpret the facts makes everything go wrong; are we really in trouble financially, or are we just being dramatic?

This is a truth we need to look into. It's easy to become hyper and overly dramatic at this point in the year, but having a Mars transit of this magnitude is much like spilling gasoline on the fire.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscope on December 8, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During today's Sun opposition Mars transit, you might feel like you're being pulled from all sides. Is this true? Are you being tugged at by friends and co-workers? Well, not really, but because of the intensity of this cosmic transit, you'll be making everything a little bit bigger than it is today.

It's as if the only way you can get through the day is by throwing a fit here or there to make you feel justified in being so stressed out.

You have money on your mind, and the future is something you don't want to look at.

Perhaps it's just a bad mood or one of those days where you can't see straight, but it's only magnified by the Sun opposite Mars this transit's aim is to disturb and unsettle.

You will apply this energy to your sense of failure. You think you've failed when you haven't; you are merely going through a change. It is optimistic, but it won't feel that way until later.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Now and then, you freak out. Yes, that's right, you read that correctly, and not only have you read it correctly, you know this is the truth. Today, during Sun's opposition Mars, you'll freak out again, and if it goes with your tantrums, everyone clears the room once you start your siren.

Today is about money. And when money is the topic, it will not end well. You can't get it out of your head that you're in trouble when you're not.

You're just in an end-of-year panic, and because of the Sun's opposition to Mars, you see it all as dire and panic-worthy. You are entitled to your ways, Virgo, and while these ways may end up isolating you (as no one wants to be around you when you get like this), you will still find a way to deal with it all. It feels worse than it is, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon trine Saturn doesn't help your day out, as you're not interested in taking NO for an answer to whatever question you might be asking on this day.

You are looking for positive affirmation to move on with something you've invested much time in. It seems like this day, December 8, is not cut out for ease of delivery.

You are not about to get what you need today, and you'll have to back up and deal with that info. If you aren't careful, you may throw a royal tantrum, making you look out of control and hysterical.

Because your plans have suddenly changed you, you will feel rebellious and testy; it's as if you want someone to start a fight with you just so you can release the Kraken all over them.

You are irrational and hard to deal with today, and we'll all be happy when this day is over.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.