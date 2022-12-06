The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 7, 2022

Today brings us the Full Moon in Gemini, and as it goes with Full Moon transits, they amplify what we're already thinking of. This can become dangerous when we are simultaneously influenced by a Mars transit.

On December 7, 2022, we will run into one such transit—Moon conjunct Mars. On its own, it's enough to ruin a day, but when paired with the Gemini Full Moon, it has headache-inducing powers.

Now, what's good about this setup is that we CAN ignore it if we can summon up enough ZEN to do that trick. However, most of us won't be forewarned, and we may sink into that pit of confusion and hostility anyway.

The Moon's conjunction with Mars doesn't bring out the worst in us. It brings out the worst in the people AROUND us. Oh, joy. This promises to be a swell day if 'swell' is defined as troubling, unnerving and annoying.

So, what makes this day bearable is how much positive energy we can derive from our inner sense of stability. If the strange energy of other people gets in our way, then it's because we 'agree' to let it happen.

With that in mind, we can agree to NOT let it in just as quickly. Remember, people are people; they're all over the place and while, at times, they can be hostile and bizarre, they are also just as open to feeling happy as we are.

Everyone's going through their own thing, and while we don't want them to take their frustrations out on us, we must know that we're all in this together in the long run.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 7, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's a rough day because everyone's temper is on a high note. Nobody has the patience to endure even the slightest bit of sidetracking. This day promises little in the way of tempers falling or miscommunication. What you might see, Taurus, is something impersonal but annoying, like awful traffic conditions or a closed shop you need open.

Gemini's Full Moon vibes push things to one side, meaning it's either all good or all bad today, and for Taurus', it looks like it's all bad. Now, please feel encouraged; this does limit itself to material things, so you won't be losing friends or getting into arguments. You will, however, misplace your credit card or take the wrong exit during your morning commute.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Full Moon in Gemini energy is a little more than you can stand, and it's hitting you in the form of people and their obnoxious opinions. Did you ask for anyone's opinion today? No, you did not, and yet, everyone and their mother seems to feel compelled to tell you what's on their mind. Some of it is good, and some are not, but the point is...you are not interested.

You feel annoyed by today because you love having friends and all you ever want is for people to join in on the conversation. The problem with today is that it's not friends joining in... it's co-workers and strangers. Everyone's got a say in your life, and now you know what 'Full Moon madness' is all about. Toss in a little Moon conjunction with Mars for emphasis, and you've got yourself a seriously annoyed cocktail.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As you are someone many people turn to for advice, instruction and guidance, you will be the magnet that attracts everyone into your circle today. You may be charismatic, but you have yet to learn how 'in demand' you are. The problem is that during the Full Moon in Gemini, the people in your life turn to you for answers you cannot give.

That's where the trouble begins. Because you are trusted and beloved, you have people turning to you. Still, because you are also only human and do not necessarily have the answers to all the problems of the world, when you don't come through, you will be the focus of the mob's annoyance. It's as if the people in your life want you to tell them things you can't possibly know. You can't come through; because of this, you experience everyone's negativity today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.