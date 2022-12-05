The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 6, 2022

While Mercury in Capricorn may have us speaking the truth as we see it, we also have Moon trine Pluto to step in there to make sure that people either don't believe us or have no interest in listening.

We could call that frustrating, wouldn't you agree? What we have going on today is the oddly perfect balance of wanting to do good or help out while being challenged at every turn for our efforts.

Today, all the brilliance that makes up who we are will be looked at as if it were insignificant.

One could give up, kick back and let the day play out while we remain untouched by it. If only that could happen, but that's not possible with Mercury in Capricorn.

This last transit is like a knight in shining armor: it wants to save the day, come to the rescue, and ride into the sunset victorious. Alas, Pluto energy is right there, too, and it's ready to trip our horse so that we fall off...just for laughs.

Honestly, there are no laughs with Pluto. No sense of humor, no funny gag...it's just pure vicious animosity. If we feel it coming from people today, it will show up as jealousy or envy.

We may think that honesty is the best policy, as it always is, but what is the truth worth if no one around believes it, or worse...if no one around is even interested. That's our quandary, today, signs.

And three of you will feel it harder than the rest of us.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 6, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If anyone here knows how to fabricate a lie, it's you, Libra. It's nothing to be proud of, but it is something you no longer do, which is a sign that you have grown. So, when a person has grown emotionally, as you have, you want to be taken seriously.

The last thing you want is someone to associate you with your old behavior, which is Moon trine Pluto's plan for the day. You've come very far, and you finally like yourself; you've come to believe that you are a work in progress. While the past may have seen some personal negativity, you feel fresh and revived.

You want only goodness in your life, which is why today will feel so...inopportune.

Someone in your life seems hellbent on reminding you of what a 'horrible' person you are due to some action you were involved in in the past. You are not that person anymore, but this mosquito-like person will not let you grow.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may suffer for your truths today, Scorpio, as there seems to be someone in your life who seriously doesn't want to be exposed by you. They feel that you have the power to do such a thing. You threaten this person, and all you do is speak the truth about your life.

You have no intention of hurting someone or getting them in trouble, so this day seems to be running on pure confusion, which is the opposite of what you started with. You wake up feeling strong and focused, and by midday, during Moon trine Pluto, you'll feel so dissatisfied that you'll wonder where you went wrong. You didn't go wrong, Scorpio.

You have only done the right thing, but you know how people are: as soon as they smell someone else's success, they want to trample on it. Ah, people.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In pursuing the truth and nothing but the truth, you may do that Sagittarius thing, as in...blurting hard, today. Yes, that's right; you are filled with light and energy.

You feel great about who you are, but you still haven't been able to verbalize your feelings to others without coming across as insulting or snooty. Meanwhile, that's the last thing you are.

Still, Moon trine Pluto likes to mess around with interpretations, and you'll be misunderstood today like nobody's business. When you feel like you've accomplished something great and are so happy with your progress, someone out there today will make you seem like a showoff that needs attention, as if you were a little child.

You might not understand why your kind intentions have been roughly misunderstood, but that's how Moon trine Pluto works. Have a nice day!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.