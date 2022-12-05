The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Moon trine Pluto On December 6, 2022

One's fears about love have to be individual, though some universal threads underlie so many of our fears regarding love and being in a relationship.

The main fears are that we might be locked into a relationship with someone who lies to us or cheats. Infidelity is a huge fear that plays on all of our neuroses.

We also fear separation, as in breaking up, divorce or...death.

Attachment brings much fear with it, as the objective of attachment is to stay attached, and here we are in a world where nothing lasts.

We fear loneliness, exclusion...isolation.

Sometimes we fear it so much that we create it, which seems unfair. Yet, that's how the Law of Attraction works.

What we concentrate on picks up momentum in the universal flow; we manifest our fears because we let them get the best of us. Our fears become bigger than we are, and during a transit like a Moon trine Pluto, it's straightforward to make our fears a reality.

Moon trine Pluto is the transit of paranoia and negative thinking. It makes sense that it would play on our worst and most intense attachment: love. We all want love so badly, but we also know what's on the line if we partake of it: our sanity.

Are we brave enough to throw ourselves into love? Or, are we too fearful of the thousand zillions 'downsides'? During THE Moon trine Pluto, signs of the Zodiac here today will give in to our fears instead of trusting in our love.

The three zodiac signs whose fears about love come true during Moon trine Pluto on December 6, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you do not trust your friends, family or romantic partners, you won't feel much better during Moon trine Pluto, as this transit puts the kibosh on all your 'loving' relationships. Perhaps you've been so hurt in the past that you cannot trust anyone. Still, you're also guilty of keeping yourself isolated, which might be at the heart of today's depressing feeling.

You do not want to be hurt by love, which means you can't get over something, so you replay it repeatedly in your head. This hurts you more than you know, yet, you don't release this pain. You hold on to it as if it is what defines you. Your fear about love has gotten in the way of your happiness, which means you need to step in and do something about it, Cancer!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today brings you the perfect example of 'be careful what you ask for as you just might get it.' Hello, Moon trine Pluto, you cosmic prankster, you. What you're looking at today is a perfect romantic relationship continuously upset by your fearful thinking. It's as if you can't relax and enjoy it; you have to find things wrong with it, and it's getting annoying to your partner.

You are present with someone who is SO understanding, but in a way, their understanding seems to enable you.

Because they love and support you, you are free to jeopardize their existence with negativity. You've become 'the downer,' and it's now associated with your personality. As the days go by, you find yourself more and more alone just because you fear it so much. Wake up, Leo. Nobody is deserting you. You are loved.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If all you see is what your mind allows you to see, then on this day, December 6, during Moon trine Pluto, you will see only misfortune. You do not trust that there is anything good here for you.

In love, it's the same; you back down before fighting for anything because you have somehow convinced yourself that you won't win.

Scorpio, something in your past has tinkered with your positivity, and you desperately need to get it back. This isn't like you; you aren't someone who forfeits their happiness and gives into fear. If trust is at the heart of this matter, then it's something you need to work on.

You are strong, Scorpio. Don't let this temporary madness become your environment. If you are what you eat, then you are also what you think about...so train yourself to accept good thoughts. These negative ones are the worst!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.