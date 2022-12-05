The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 6, 2022

OK, we are getting to the point today, and that means good news for romance and great news for those who want it to last.

Communication is the name of the game this week, and on this day, we have an extremely helpful transit: Mercury in Capricorn.

With this transit as our power source, we can know one thing for sure: we're going to get to the point.

That means if we've held on to one issue and we've never let it go, today is the day where we not only discuss it but make space for it to be rid of.

We're also looking at Mercury square Jupiter on this day, and between the two Mercury transits, all we can expect is completion. This is the day to bring up 'that topic.'

There is nothing here to fear; we need to know that in the long run, our relationship depends on what we say to each other, and that implies that 'saying something is necessary.

We can no longer silently abide by the unspoken rules of romance; we need to be active participants in the laying down of the law.

This is the day when certain signs of the Zodiac get the nerve to speak up, and as it goes so much of the time, when we put in the effort, we get to experience the fruits of our labor.

Trust in your own ability to communicate on this day, signs. Understand that you are the most valuable player in the game of your life and that if you want to live it in truth and joy, then you had better learn to open your mouth. Today supports nervous communication and brazen positivity.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 6, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury in Capricorn makes getting to the point with your loved one all the easier, as you are not someone who wants to waste much time on a passive-aggressive activity. You are an 'n your face lover, which means that your attitude towards love and yourself is one of 'take me as I am, or walk on by.'

Your partner not only understands this honest approach, but they also love you for it, and during Mercury in Capricorn, they may even find that the way you do things is admirable, and perhaps something they want to use themselves. You know how to communicate your thoughts, and you plan on doing this forever.

What you have done by setting up 'truth' as something that is easily accessible, is that you've made it easy for the two of you to go on, indefinitely. Your truth-telling, no-nonsense lifestyle creates a strong foundation for the future.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you've noticed is that, no matter what you do or say, your partner seems to be stuck like glue to you. You don't know if that's a good thing or not, but after a while, you do know one thing: your relationship is rock solid. You are prone to some harsh truth-telling during Mercury in Capricorn, but your partner expects this from you, and is already 'on guard.'

It's not that you like to hurt them, but you aren't especially concerned with things like delivery, or kindness. You love and adore this person and you want them in your life until the very end, and today marks yet another day in your life together where you come to realize that, for some reason, your romantic partner will take anything you dish out. Some might call this lucky. Do you?

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you're able to benefit from the powers that come off of Mercury in Capricorn, your main luck comes from Mercury square Jupiter, today, as you feel that you are ready to enter a new chapter in your love life. You can finally see the future, and to you, it looks mighty fine.

You and your partner have gotten over a few of the obstacles that have stood in your way in recent times, and one of those obstacles might even be a person. Yes, that's right. If there was an indiscretion in the relationship, then consider it part of your colorful past, as it no longer holds sway over the relationship.

You are free and clear now, Scorpio, and the sky's the limit. Your day holds no room for doubt or fear; you are courageous and hopeful and you know only positive vibes on this day. And what do you do with all of that good feeling? You share it all with your partner, of course.

