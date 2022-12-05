The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During Mercury In Capricorn On December 6, 2022

These three zodiac signs will see their relationships become exclusive starting December 6, 2022. Mercury in Capricorn is one reason why.

Relationships are based on truth and honesty. While that seems easy enough, being truthful or honest is not always as easy as it sounds.

When we first start out with someone, we rarely tell them our 'rules' as we don't want to scare anyone away with a whole bunch of 'list items' for them to check off.

Still, we eventually get to a point in our relationships, where we have to state what we really want out of the deal, and if what we want is exclusivity, then we had better start opening our mouths up.

The truth needs to be voiced, and during the Mercury in Capricorn, the truth finds an easy way out.

So, this is it, kids. If you are in a relationship, and you want more out of it, then you had better come clean with your truth.

It's talk time, and while that can be terrifying to the wrong person, you aren't that person; you are the RIGHT person and your partner (to be) is the RIGHT person, as well.

If exclusivity is what you want, it's not going to 'just happen.' You have to make it happen, which means you need both parties to consent.

That's where Mercury in Capricorn comes in to make everything 'right.'

December 6 brings people together. It's the end of the year and we want to know who stays and who goes.

We want to know what we're walking into, and we really want to know who we're walking into 2023 with. If we've been in a casual relationship that shows signs of longevity, then it's time to make it real.

We once wanted to put a fling on it, and now, we want to put a ring on it. It's time to take this thing to the next level, signs. Let's do it.

The three zodiac signs whose fling becomes exclusive during Mercury in Capricorn on December 6, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've kept your partner at a distance, only because you haven't been sure if you want to make more of this relationship than it is, but there's something about December 6 that makes you feel like maybe you really do want more.

You aren't totally sure if THEY want more, but you suspect that if you ask them, they'd be more than happy to oblige by going from fling to an exclusive love affair.

You also suspect that this is what they've always wanted from you, and on this day, during Mercury in Capricorn, you feel good about it. It doesn't seem threatening or 'final' to you.

Finality was your fear; you didn't want to get into something with another person that would make you feel like you were in prison, but this person makes you feel free. It's time to take that chance, Gemini. Hey, why not? Life is for living. Live on!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's not that you are without reservations when it comes to confronting someone head-on with whatever news or truth you want to tell them, but on this day, any trepidation is virtually undetectable.

You are fearless today and that means your mouth is free to do whatever it wants, which is to let the words out that your fling-mate needs to hear. You want to go exclusive with them, and you've decided that if they do not want to commit that heavily, that you are finished with them.

You aren't into the fling mentality, even though you signed up for a casual romance with this person. Alas, feelings have kicked in and now you are in love.

When in love, you don't do 'flings'; you do exclusive, committed relating, and today is the day you will find out how your partner feels about it all. Let's just put it this way: during Mercury in Capricorn, you'll be receiving good news.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Flings are for someone else. Still, you managed to agree to one, and now that you're here, you still feel the same way: flings are for someone else.

They are for those who need no commitment.

They are for those who don't want the vulnerability of a committed relationship, and they are for those who want certain romantic aspects without the need to stick around for more.

Flings are everything you detest, and that is why in December, during Mercury in Capricorn, you will come out with your truth.

And, it will not only be accepted but truly honored. Seems you feel for someone who isn't really into fling-mentality after all. It's all very promising.

Congratulations on your newly stamped 'exclusive' relationship. We wish you well, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.