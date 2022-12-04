The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Falls Apart During The Moon Square Saturn On December 5, 2022

On December 5, 2022, three zodiac signs have their love life falls apart during the Moon square Saturn.

We all know it to be true. As the year wraps up, we get to think about the things in our lives. Do we wish to walk into the new year associated with these things, or are we at the point where we are ready to let them go?

Are these things habits, or poor choices, or, are they people? Are we still on board with the idea of staying with the person we are present with, or are we secretly harboring thoughts that border on resentment and/or regret?

These are harsh times and because of planetary transits like Moon square Saturn, the harshness will revolve around the choices we make for our romantic relationships.

For some, this day will signify the beginning of the end. Not all romances are made to last forever, and while we never want to be the one who finds this out the hard way, today might very well be that day.

Still in all, if we are the ones who will experience the end of our romance, then so be it. We had to know that, on some level, this was coming. Transit Moon square Saturn will let us know, just in case, we don't catch on.

And so, there will be several couples that decide that it might be that time and that there may not be anything left to spare if things just keep going on as they have been.

We're looking at relationships that fall apart and how we fight to keep them alive when knowing in our hearts that all of our efforts are futile. We tried. It's OK.

The three zodiac signs whose love life falls apart during the Moon square Saturn on December 5, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

So far, December seems to be bringing the dread in heaping bucketfuls, but what's going on today almost feels unfair. What's going on is that the truth that you've been keeping from yourself is now out in the open, and there's nowhere to hide from it.

This truth is, of course, the knowledge that the romantic relationship you've been in has come to a crashing end.

You both know it, and you both are now at the place where you don't even have a choice as to whether or not you ignore it. It's here, and it's real.

This partnership must come to its official end, and during Moon square Saturn, you will see just how much it's all about the timing. It's time to end your relationship, Leo, and there is no going back now. You know it, they know it, and now the only thing left to do is to walk into it. You'll be OK, but you have to start somewhere.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you don't feel good about your discovery, you know that you'd rather breakup now, rather than after the new year begins. You want to make a fresh start for the new year, and the way things have gone downhill in your romance, you also realize that you can't have the person you are present in your life.

It's just not working and you both agree on this.

During Moon square Saturn, the differences in your personalities will shine through to such a degree that you'll wonder what you ever saw in each other in the first place. This love affair has come to its last page, and while Moon square Saturn is in the sky, that book looks like it will be finished by tonight. Sorry to see it happen, but you know what's best for you, Libra.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might not know how it's happened, but suddenly you are in full-blown knowledge of the state of your relationship, and all you can see is that it is NOT good. Nothing is working out anymore; this relationship is going downhill so fast that you can't even keep up with it.

At this point, it's really now or never, Capricorn.

You either stick with this person and let them destroy your soul, or you take yourself out of the equation and start a new and better life. It's December 5, and all you feel is dread and regret.

You do NOT want to go into the next year with this person so, what are you going to do? Will you sink back down into the shadow of their presence, or will you rise to the surface where you are now the savior of your own life? Follow your heart, Capricorn, and be brave! Leaving someone is hard to do, but sometimes, it's the right thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.