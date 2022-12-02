The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 3, 2022

Sometimes, all it takes is a bout of truth to set things in motion, and on December 3, during Neptune's return to direct motion, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes.

We will be seeing both the truths and their consequences come to life.

Because we also have the Moon trine Mercury on Saturday, we know that the truths that will come out on this day will be personal and said to us by someone whom we trust.

Communication brings surprises on this day, and while the truth oftentimes hurts, it never puts us on the wrong path.

Neptune direct can help us get over some negative feelings, but here we are in that proverbial quandary; in order to get to it, we have to go through it.

That means that whatever enlightening news we may receive today may not be automatically understood. We will have to do some work to decipher the meaning behind the message. Patience helps and is needed on this day. Some will make it through, and some will give up halfway.

Ultimately, we are being granted a boon. Neptune direct gives us the chance to right a wrong, or to heal an old wound. This is what separates the strong from the weak.

There is no room for laziness or hesitation on this day. This is where we need to step up, do the deed, say the words, and fight the fight.

And if the fight is all about letting go of a past that no longer serves us, then go with Neptune, signs. Let go. This is our big chance to get it right. Let's do it!

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 3, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The only thing that rattles you today is the idea that you believe you are worth more than you are presently getting paid, and now that Neptune direct has you thinking clearly, you're also starting to get mad over the whole thing. This is how the truth hits you, in particular; you feel like you've been robbed, or disrespected.

The good part is that you feel confident about making things right for yourself. You don't really believe anyone is trying to get over on you, but you do think enough time has passed and that you've proven yourself as able and deserving of higher pay. Well, it's the end of the year, and the way things look, Leo, you may just be in store for something financially GREAT, as you walk into the new year.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is going to mark time for you, in so much as it will be on this day, December 3, 2022, that you decide to change your life. You refuse to walk into 2023 with the same bad habits and the same old, nagging memories haunting you at every turn.

You react incredibly well to Neptune's direct motion, but as it always is with you, Virgo, you become very impatient very fast...especially when you know what you want. Nothing is fast enough for you today, including your own personal change.

The only real problem with today for you is that now that you see the future, you can't stand the present.

You feel it's a waste of your time. You can't wait to do the things that you've just discovered that are there for you to do. You want it all, and while you regret not going for it sooner, you know that the future can and will be bright.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Neptune direct is what lies at the heart of all your choices today, so if you suddenly wonder why you're so brave, or how you can just change your mind so easily...thank Neptune. You were stuck in its retrograde state for too long and it really did affect you; you had nightmares, false hopes...you felt disillusioned and downtrodden.

You can't possibly keep this up, which is why the direct motion comes at such an opportune time for you, Scorpio. Still, you need to make a plan, as nothing will change until you make it a reality.

On this day, you'll set aside some time to figure out how you can implement the grand change you have in mind for yourself. There's nothing but success ahead for you, Scorpio. You simply need to have patience, be brave, and know that everything is going to work out for you in the long run. Guaranteed!

