Zodiac

The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 26, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 25, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Life takes many twists and turns and your life may be headed in a new direction. You may find what you need to know in a tarot horoscope.

Here's what the cards have to say about your day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Save time, Aries. Today may not be the best day to start a new project. Wait until you have the ability to focus and can dedicate yourself to completing the task.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Don't buy more than you need, Taurus. With so many things on sale, it can seem as though now is the right time to purchase big-ticket items. But you may have buyer's remorse later, and regret going over your budget.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

It's OK to be unsure about the future. When you are in a new relationship a lot of things can happen. You might not know if you're ready to leap into such a big commitment. A part of you may feel as though you need time to think things through.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Joint finances can become complicated. When you need to talk about how to spend your money today, coming to an agreement won't be easy.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have a lot on your plate. Today can be busier than usual, and it can seem like one thing after another, but five o'clock rolls around quickly.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

It's time to put your plan into action. Once you have laid the foundation of your project, there's little time to waste. The sooner you can get things to completion, the better.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You may feel as though you've lost a little bit of control. People tend to do what they want, and even though you give good advice and are there to help them make wiser, better decisions, not everyone is going to listen.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Stars, reversed

Prayers do not always get answered in the way that we thought they would, but when the universe steps in, it gives us what we need. That is often better than what could ever have been imagined.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Karma does not always deal with justice where we can witness it happening.

You may never see a person get what you think they deserve, but that does not mean that their consequences escape them. It simply means their life has taken a different direction from yours.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life moves fast after college, Capricorn. You can have some fun now, but then it's time to get to work and build the dreams you have envisioned for your future.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Your intuition is spot-on. You have caught a glimpse of your future through a dream or a vision, now all you have to do is claim your right to what is already yours.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Good news. A problem you have been struggling to work through is over. Take a deep breath and relax. The worst is behind you and now it's time for your rainbow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

