The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Quarter Moon In Pisces On November 30, 2022

Every now and then we come under the influence of a transit that literally 'softens' our hearts. This is the season for forgiveness and acceptance, and why three zodiac signs forgive their enemies on November 30, 2022.

Right now, on November 30, we have the Quarter Moon in Pisces, and it's going to be very hard to hold on to hard feelings or grudges during this time.

This transit will melt our frozen hearts and defrost our chilly feelings and resentments. This is the season for forgiveness, and many of us will come to know that it's time.

What we call 'enemies' varies from person to person. In this case, the enemy we refer to here is the enemy of the begrudged past.

We have held onto that one person way past the expiration date, and now it is time to let them go permanently. Releasing the pain of the past would not only do us good, but it would also allow for better and brighter experiences in the future.

We hold on to pain because we identify with it, and sometimes, we actually think we are nothing without it. During the Quarter Moon in Pisces, we will come to terms with the consequences of letting go; we see the possibility here.

We see that there is no reason left to keep hanging on to something that doesn't do us any good, at all. It's time to forgive, forget and move on. With the Quarter Moon in Pisces, we will have an easier time doing this than ever before.

It's time to let go, signs. It's time to unburden ourselves from the pain.

The three zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during the Quarter Moon in Pisces on November 30, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have held on to this one person for what feels like forever; you just can't forgive them, but as time passes by, you start to wonder what it is that you are actually holding on to. Is it really that important?

Have you benefited so greatly by holding on to your memory, or has this memory damaged you by keeping you from reaching your goals? During the Quarter Moon in Pisces, you will feel a calmness in your heart and you will like the feeling.

It's as if something is melting away, something cold and hard, something you could never face, and yet, it seems to be leaving the forefront of your mind. It's time to let go of this person, Cancer.

It's time to take this memory and bury it where it cannot be found again. You've received all you can get from it, and in the long run, that's not much. Work with the universe on this one, Cancer. Forgive to live.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've known all along that you couldn't take it with you, meaning, the grudge that you've held on to had to go at some point. Today is that 'some point.' During the Quarter Moon in Pisces, you will see that there is no reason to stay shut down, or attached to the memory that only serves you pain.

You have always felt justified about hanging on to this memory, and the people involved were way too close to you for you to just forget them. You're looking at a chance for real freedom here, Sagittarius.

That's your thing, isn't it? So, if freedom is what makes you happiest, then why cling so hard to something that keeps you bound? It's the end of the year and you want to walk into 2023 free and clear from mental anguish. Your fresh start begins today. Own it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Rather than stay in one emotional place for the rest of your life, you will come to an understanding of yourself today. This understanding is all about forgiveness and the future. You are faced with the end of the year, and it forces you to look at your own progress, Pisces.

Have you changed this year, or are you still religiously obsessed with the past and its miseries?

You have not moved on from this one person, and it's starting to feel wholly unnecessary. You're not getting anything out of this, and as time goes by, you are starting to feel as though you are seriously missing out on what life has to offer.

You never saw it this way until now, but the spark ignites a flame in you, and you know that the only way to move forward with your life is by forgiving your so-called enemy. They have already moved on. It's time for you to do the same, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.