The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 30, 2022

On this day, November 30, 2022, we are fortunate to be in the presence of the Quarter Moon in Pisces.

As we know, whenever we have a Quarter Moon, we have the concept of potential; the way it affects us is in how it stimulates us to think about our futures.

The Quarter Moon is proof that a Full Moon is to come; in our lives, the Quarter Moon represents our potential.

This is why we do rituals on this day, and this is why we use the Quarter Moon as our focal point for prayer and concentration.

During the Quarter Moon in Pisces, we are gifted with the softness that comes along with this zodiac sign.

In love, this means that we are less apt to judge our partners, and more accepting of what we have, within the context of the relationship.

Pisces lets us have our sensitive side without making a mockery of it; we can feel at ease with our mates today, without wondering when the next 'shoe will drop'.

We, ourselves, feel soft today, malleable, and workable. We are not stuck in place and when influenced, we open to it.

One of the most noticeable traits that come along with the Quarter Moon in Pisces is how we adapt easily to our situations. We definitely see the glass as half full on this day, which is basically what the Moon is, at this phase.

This transit brings optimism and hopes to relationships that need it, and for those of us who are already in successful romances, we can count on the Quarter Moon in Pisces to bring us an additional moment of calm and joy.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 30, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During the Quarter Moon in Pisces, you will experience a calmness that you are not necessarily used to. You will welcome it, as it is positive and presents no threat to you.

What makes you curious is that this is not your usual way of being; you are generally pretty tense all the time, and yet, on November 30, a soothing calm will wash over you and you'll be surprisingly at ease with everything.

How this helps your romantic relationship is mind-boggling, as your calm helps to open up your partner's heart.

Today, you will see a side to your partner that you've never seen before and this is due to their feeling of safety around you.

Because they feel safe and secure in your presence (and in your arms) they will reveal an even greater side of their personality to you. You will cherish your partner today, as you recognize that this, in its way, is only the beginning. So much to look forward to!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is exactly what you've needed, this Quarter Moon in Pisces transit. You've been taking everything way too far lately, and you know it. It seems as though you've gotten yourself into this frantic state of mind where you believe it all falls on you and that you have to do something about it.

You are suffering from the end-of-year blues, where you take the pressure to the heart and you tend to get it all wrong simply because you're too attached. Today frees you from that attachment, meaning that, during the Quarter Moon in Pisces, you will be able to get back to that which you love, which is your partner.

You've been obsessed with work, and making money, and you've pushed aside the people that need you. Your partner needs you, just as much as you need them, and today is a GREAT day to make that connection with them. Let the sweet times begin.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You work well whenever there's a positive Pisces transit at large, and today during the Quarter Moon in Pisces, you'll be fully in your element. All you've been needing is a 'sign'; something that will divert your attention from all that drains you. You need positive energy and you haven't known where to turn for it, as you've suspected it lies within.

However, it doesn't hurt to get a booster shot of Pisces energy, and during the Quarter Moon in Pisces, you'll feel refreshed and at ease once again. You can now approach your partner without terrifying them into a corner, as your sweet personality is back; you are not threatened by the world on this day.

You only have eyes for the one you love, and you might as well take advantage of the good feeling that comes along with this transit. Be nice, Scorpio. Watch what happens.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.