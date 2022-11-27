The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 28, 2022

If ever there were a transit that could describe what causes such a thing as a 'rough day' it would have to be Mars trine Saturn, which isn't a transit that intends for hard times but ends up always giving them, nonetheless.

Trine transits have their upside; when Mars trine Saturn, we are looking at aggressive moves made for the sake of good; what happens; however, is more interference than we expected. Mars trine Saturn delivers heaping platefuls of the word, "NO" today. We try, but we are thwarted. It's that simple.

November 28 brings out the second guesser in many signs. If we are one of those zodiac signs, we may find that we are hesitant to believe what's in front of our eyes today.

We want proof of everything, and while that's not exactly a bad thing to ask for, we may become pushy about getting our proof. We may even go too far with our demands.

One thing we'll see today is people who get stuck in their pride; they will demand and demand, and their pride will not let them back off. We get stuck today. We're like pitfalls on a bone; we're just not letting go even after we realize that we have to.

Another problem with today is jealousy; yes, that's right. The good old green monster is going to raise its head up, and once it makes itself known, the entire day goes to dread.

Mars trine Saturn tickles the person who is jealous and turns them into an envious monster who cannot help but create havoc and unnecessary trouble. Are you the person who is jealous today, or are you being bothered by someone who is unnecessarily jealous of you?

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 28, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can't get someone out of your head on this day, and you don't know what to do about your feelings. On one hand, the person who plagues your mind is someone who you know will never be back in your life, while on the other hand, you don't want them back...or do you?

You will spend the majority of this day vacillating back and forth as to whether or not you should be the bigger person and just reach out to them, but your heart isn't big enough to do such a thing.

You anticipate their rejection, which may or may not happen, and because you fear hearing back from them, you make the unilateral decision to keep the animosity going for as long as you live. You search your soul for forgiveness, and yet, you cannot find a thread of it. You're stuck, they're gone, and that is that.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Jealousy isn't your problem today, but holding a grudge sure is. You are not about to let anybody walk free, as you feel you've been wronged and now it's your turn to lash out and make that person pay. What you refuse to see is what you did to make them react the way they have, which leads you to believe you were betrayed by this person.

This day will have you seeing very clearly that you were equally as awful, and in knowing this, you will stick to your guns even more. That's how pride ruins your day.

You decide that you are one hundred percent innocent, and played no part in the destruction of this friendship, and now you can lick your wounds in pride, standing tall as the Victim of The Year. No, you are not jealous on this day; you are unforgiving and narrow-minded.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's about to make this a rough day for you lies in the fact that you are going to end a friendship, point-blank, with no communication involved.

You are taking it upon yourself to use this day as your silent weapon; rather than talk it out with this friend to see if there's a common ground to build back this 'once' very good friendship, you'd rather trash this person as if they were garbage.

Anything to avoid having to talk with them. You don't like this person anymore, but you are also terrible in the way you go about discarding them.

You go out of your way to make them feel worthless. You will hurt this person for a very long time, and they will never understand why you've gone to such lengths to make them feel like second-hand goods.

Guess you have your reasons, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.