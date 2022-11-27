The 3 Zodiac Signs Become Exclusive In Their Relationships During Sun Sextile Moon On November 28, 2022

It only makes sense that as the end of the year approaches, more and more people want to know that they can walk into the next year feeling secure in their romantic relationships. Nobody wants to break up right now, and everyone wants to be with someone.

So, during the Moon sextile with the Sun which three zodiac signs will become exclusive starting November 28, 2022?

There are a lot of broken hearts going around at this time of the year, and for some folks, especially certain signs of the Zodiac, there will be the desire to secure what we have. We'll be getting exclusive on November 28, during the Sun's sextile the Moon transit — a great promoter of exclusive relationships.

There's an edge to this transit, however, and what it does on this day is that it speeds things up.

While it's not a Mercury transit, it does have influence over time and that is why today is the day we finally make up our minds on a certain topic, namely, whether or not we are to make the relationship we are presently in an exclusive one.

For some, this is a no-brainer; it's now or never, and if it's never, then that choice has to be owned as well. If you don't use it, you lose it, as they say.

Time to step up and get exclusive signs. The time is right and so is the actual timing; this year is ending, what are we waiting for?

We all know how the holidays can mess with our sense of time, and how January can take our energy down a notch if we're not careful. With all that, we have to know that we need to make a move NOW, as in TODAY. Let November 28, 2022, be the day when you tell your partner that you are all in. Let's do this thing!

The three zodiac signs who become exclusive in their relationships during the Sun sextile the Moon on November 28, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can only keep monogamy at bay for just so long, Libra, and even though 'playing the field' worked for you in the past, you're starting to feel as though being wild has its limitations. You are now in a relationship that demands commitment, yet you haven't given yourself over to that kind of thinking as of yet, because you're still locked into your old ways.

During Sun sextile Moon, on November 28, you'll start to reconsider the ways of love, being that you are madly in love with the person you are presently with and you don't want to lose them.

Well, you know how you don't lose them, Libra? You commit to them. That's how. You stop this frivolous approach to love and you get down and serious with the reality at hand. Today is the day you choose exclusivity.

That's right, Libra you CHOOSE it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've always been one to pour your entire being into your love affairs, and while things like monogamy or exclusivity have always appealed to you, you haven't always been too good at keeping your word.

Things have changed, however, and you are starting to feel as though, maybe this is where you should be putting your attention.

Because you believe so highly in loyalty and devotion, it would seem as though being in an exclusive relationship would be perfect for you, and perhaps now it is.

You are looking at the end of the year, and how it makes you feel, in terms of love. You want to be with your person and you feel now, during the Sun sextile Moon, that it's the right time in your life to fully commit yourself to one person. Exclusivity it is, and you will enjoy it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you judge yourself on your past behavior, you won't see exclusivity in love as something you can do; that's where you are wrong. You have lived a life filled with self-doubt; you believe on some level that at one point or another, during a relationship, you're going to be the one who messes up. OK, so you've made a few mistakes, and so have we all.

It's time to put on your grown-up pants now and do what you know is right for you: take that chance and make your romance exclusive. You know you only want to be with this person, and they certainly only want to be with you, so what the heck are you two waiting for?

You have to be proactive here; you're not going to get an invitation. Show your person that you love them by expressing your desire to go exclusive with them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.