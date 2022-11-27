The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, November 28, 2022

There is a robust and innovative energy to the day as the Aquarian Moon encourages you to break away from what isn’t working and do whatever it takes to create progress.

In the week following the Sagittarian New Moon it has been a wave of intenseness that has been pulling you under hoping to inspire you to start putting in the work and effort to resurface.

Last month and even the beginning of November were heavy.

There were many substantial changes you were making regarding your truth and digging through the remnants of outgrown versions of yourself in your life.

Then last week, the Sun returned to Sagittarius, and you were invited to step into the light.

A part of this though is recognizing when the darkness is over and that you actually don’t need to stay in the place that you’ve been in.

Sagittarius though is a searcher, it looks to grow and to inspire, so during this time you are having to go on an expedition of your soul and realize that everything in life actually comes down to the place that you’re in with yourself.

This is a transition phase to learn that you are not stuck. That is a feeling that you’ve likely had the past month and it is not fact.

Instead, everything becomes possible at the moment that you believe that it is.

Today’s energy helps you resurface into the light, into the hope and the realization that you hold an immense amount of power over your life and what choices you make.

It helps you understand that if something isn’t working, you always can change it and with the Aquarian Moon you can also incorporate an unconventional and innovative approach.

The Aquarius Moon will unite with the Sagittarian Sun, Saturn in Aquarius, Venus in Sagittarius, Uranus in Taurus, Mercury in Sagittarius, and Mars in Gemini.

This becomes important because with so much planetary activity present today it means that almost every aspect of your life will be affected.

You will be more accepting of your emotions as you start to move through themes around action, love, change, communication, and even the ambition that pushes you forward.

Everything that has happened up until this point has been all part of a valuable lesson, it has served its ultimate purpose and the magic in it now lies within what you choose to do next.

There is a great big possibility that surrounds you right now.

A chance to leave behind those pieces of your life are only fossils, preserved in time from before you began the journey of discovering who you really are.

It is an opportunity to reinvent, to find hope, and to write a completely different story than you likely ever had believed you would write.

You just have to be willing to try something new, to approach everything from a unique perspective, and recognize that sometimes it is what you really want that you are going to have to work the hardest to achieve.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, November 28, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Aquarian Moon is going to be giving you a chance to focus on some of the romantic themes that have come up recently in your life. This is all about challenging you to approach things with greater hope for what you want to build. It is never too late to have the relationship you dream of, but you also must be in the place to set things up for change so that it becomes possible.

Today’s alignment of the Moon and so many planets are going to allow you to feel courageous when it comes to love. To be bold in putting yourself out there, practicing vulnerability, and taking a chance for the sake of your heart.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You can be a challenging zodiac sign to understand, especially for those around you who may not always quite get your uniqueness. But this quality within you allows you to see things differently, to see what others may miss, which allows you to then be in the place to move mountains where others may only see obstacles.

Today is a gift because it is a reminder of all that you are capable of. No matter what has happened or how things have already changed you have it within you to make a significant difference in how things keep progressing. It is the difference between going with the flow and directing where you want the flow to go.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is going to be an incredible birthday season for you as there is so much planetary energy around you are being inspired to take your life by the reigns and not hold back any longer. You can decide to make today the one that changes everything instead of simply waiting for a sign that the right time has arrived.

Lean into the trust that you have within yourself and the way that the Aquarian Moon inspires you to embrace your own ability to do things differently.

Similar to that rebellious air sign, you also have an internal compass that always allows you to be on the search for what is meant for you. You do not mind going your own way or being the first to plunge ahead into fresh territory. And it is this energy that is going to allow you to truly feel like you can conquer anything today.

