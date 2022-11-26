The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Out Who Loves Them During The Moon Sextile Jupiter On November 27, 2022

On November 27, 2022, three zodiac signs find out who loves them, and it becomes a big surprise.

Whenever we have a transit like Moon sextile Jupiter, we have a phenomenal opportunity to broaden our vision. Essentially, this means that the expansive energy that comes along with Jupiter allows us to receive more information.

We will hear things today. We will see more. We will understand more.

Transit Moon sextile Jupiter is here to get us to the point, without having to wait any longer.

Today is for finding things out and because Moon sextile Jupiter is so specific in its influence, today is the day we find out who loves us.

Today is the day when, when we ask, we receive. Jupiter is generous and giving, and if we seek we shall find.

Today, certain zodiac signs in astrology will want to know the answer to some specific questions, and one of those questions will be in regards to finding out if a certain so-and-so likes them or possibly LOVES them. Today is the day those signs find out what's really going on.

To be loved is such a wonderful feeling, and when we find out that we are, indeed, loved it sets up something in our minds that stimulate our imagination and gives us hope.

During the Moon sextile Jupiter, we will find out who loves us, whether or not we love them back, and how great the feeling of being loved feels to us, as individuals. It's a good day and Moon sextile Jupiter makes it even better.

The three zodiac signs who find out who loves them during the Moon sextile Jupiter on November 27, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've suspected that there is someone in your social circle that may have a crush on you, and while you don't like to jump to conclusions on things like this, it does feel kind of exciting to think that this person may be 'that' interested in you. Turns out they are, and they are also a person who has no qualms about telling you so.

You like this characteristic in a person; you admire people who are straightforward and direct, and during Moon sextile Jupiter on November 27, you'll find out what's on this person's mind.

They are kind, sweet, and considerate but they also really want you to know their intentions. They want you. Body, mind, and soul. Are you up for this? If so, it looks like love has found you. Speak now or forever hold your peace.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may be in store for a surprise today, Scorpio, as Moon sextile Jupiter has something interesting up its cosmic sleeve. It seems that you did something a while back that caught the eye of someone in your life. Whatever it is that you did seems to have impressed them to the point where they can't get you out of their head and those thoughts have turned into feelings of love.

They have not made the move to reach out to you on this, as they are shy and reserved, but there is a truth here that will reach you, and that is that they love you. Yes, this person who was touched by your actions of the past is very presently in love with you. They are not threatening, nor are they stalking you. They are quiet and happy to stay quiet, but when you ask them what's going on, they will tell you. They love you; that's their truth.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're already feeling good about life and love, and so when you hear that the person you have a slight crush on is actually crushing on you hard, your eyes will light up, and suddenly everything will seem promising and fun.

You love this part; where you find out someone loves you and it makes you feel similarly, and before you know it, you're in a relationship with an awesome person and the two of you can't get enough of each other. That's what today brings you, Sagittarius.

This transit, which is already on your side with its big Jupiter presence, is going to open up your world to love. Not only are you going to find out that there's someone who loves you on this day, during Moon sextile Jupiter, but you are going to find out that you love them too. Winning!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.