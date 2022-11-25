The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Comfort In Love During The Capricorn Moon, November 26 - 28, 2022

Luck in love looks a little bit different when the Moon is in Capricorn. From November 26 - 28, 2022, three zodiac signs find comfort in love.

Whenever we think of comfort in love, we think of grand scenarios and lots of celebration; we think of grand revelations shared by partners, and plans for fantastical events to come.

We think with our hearts, not our minds. Today, we perceive love with our minds. Today is mental. We process our emotions mentally. We feel great love today, but we don't throw a parade for it; we simply acknowledge how great it is, without fanfare.

This is how the Capricorn Moon works on love, during this time of the year.

Oh yes, there will be many of us who feel the 'practical' side of love and we will not be bored by it, in fact, it will be so novel to see love as a work in progress as opposed to a maniacal ride through the emotions.

Today, we love our love lives because we see how they work, how they can continue to work, and what we need to add or subtract from in order to keep them going.

During the Capricorn Moon, we not only agree on just about everything, but we also do so without making a fuss over it.

We're not patting each other on the back or giving compliments to each other today. We are not flattering each other, nor are we testing the waters.

We already know those waters and they are calm and safe. Today is the day when very few words are said; they are not needed. For some zodiac signs in astrology, today is for kicking back and enjoying the success of a secure and loving partnership.

The three zodiac signs who find comfort in love during the Capricorn Moon, November 26 - 28, 2022,

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This could be the day when you stop yourself from doing something you'd regret; this is the day when you reconnect with your partner and make the firm decision to 'try again.' This time, however, you start the 'new regime' out on the Capricorn Moon, and that's your best hope, right there.

Things that are started on this day, November 26, have a chance of reaching success.

Capricorn Moon puts us on a trajectory for success, especially when it comes to love because it lets us make sense of what we are working with.

Do we really feel the need to fight or even end it? Why go that far, especially when we recognize how much we love the person we're about to end it with? Today, during the Capricorn Moon, we make choices based on reality, rather than on flippant emotions and spur-of-the-moment passions.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You will find comfort in love on this day because today is the day that you meet someone very special; this person may very well turn out to be the love of your life. Knowing you, this has to be a very particular type of person as you are not open to just 'anyone.'

You have your type and while that's kept many other potential suitors away from you when you see this new person today, your jaw may hit the ground.

What makes them so special to you isn't based on their looks, however, it's how they deal with practical issues.

You admire this person for their independent nature and what seems to be their fearless approach towards life, in general. All you've ever wanted is a strong person to associate yourself with, and today, during the Capricorn Moon, you may just find your ultimate mate.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You never rely on things like home, but you won't be able to deny that today is pretty dang lucky for you. It seems as though everything is going your way, and in the spirit of the 'good mood' you will put out a vibe today that is super attractive and you will attract someone.

Whether you are in a relationship or not, you will come across as very appealing on this day, but with the Capricorn Moon, it's not going to be shown to you in an obvious way.

Instead of receiving compliments all day long, you'll notice that you are respected and revered.

What makes you feel safe lies in the idea that you're not being leered at or lusted after; you feel safe and loved, not exploited or misunderstood. You find what you're looking for in love today because you command respect; somebody loves you for your mind! For a Sagittarius, that's the Golden Ticket, right there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.